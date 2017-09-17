Kerala youth Shafin Jahan moves Supreme Court, seeks recall of NIA investigation

New Delhi: The Kerala Muslim youth Shafin Jahan, caught in the ‘love jihad’ controversy moved the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking recall of the August 16 order directing National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take up the probe in which his marriage with a Hindu girl, Hadiya alias Akhila, converted to Islam was nullified by the Kerala High Court.

The apex court had ordered the NIA probe under the supervision of retired judge R.V. Raveendran after the Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh informed the Court that there was prima facie material to establish that some extremist organisations linked with the banned SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) were engaged in the conversion of certain Hindu girls into Islam .

Shafin pointed out that on a complaint the State Human Rights Commission acting President P. Mohandas himself has gone on to make a statement that Akhila is undergoing immense human rights violations at her house.

He said despite Justice Raveedndran declining to supervise the probe, the NIA was preceding with the investigation and it was reported that the NIA has already found a “link” which was in violation of SC order ordering Mr Raveendran to oversee the investigation.