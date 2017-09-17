Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala youth Shafin Jahan moves Supreme Court, seeks recall of NIA investigation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published Sep 17, 2017, 2:54 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2017, 2:54 am IST
The apex court had ordered the NIA probe under the supervision of retired judge R.V. Raveendran.
Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Kerala Muslim youth Shafin Jahan, caught in the ‘love jihad’ controversy moved the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking recall of the August 16 order directing National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take up the probe in which his marriage with a Hindu girl, Hadiya alias Akhila, converted to Islam was nullified by the Kerala High Court. 

The apex court had ordered the NIA probe under the supervision of retired judge R.V. Raveendran after the Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh informed the Court that there was prima facie material to establish that some extremist organisations linked with the banned SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) were engaged in the conversion of certain Hindu girls into Islam .

Shafin pointed out that on a complaint the State Human Rights Commission acting President P. Mohandas himself has gone on to make a statement that Akhila is undergoing immense human rights violations at her house.

He said despite Justice Raveedndran declining to supervise the probe, the NIA was preceding with the investigation and it was reported that the NIA has already found a “link” which was in violation of SC order ordering Mr Raveendran to oversee the investigation.

Tags: shafin jahan, supreme court of india, national investigation agency
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leaked! Aamir Khan looks unrecognisable in his shabby Thugs of Hindostan get-up

Aamir Khan snapped on the sets of 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Mi A1 review: Xiaomi's first non-MIUI midrange flagship killer

With a near stock Android Nougat 7.1.2 on this setup and optimised accordingly, you are simply not ready for the blast of a flagship-class performance from this mid-range smartphone.
 

India vs Australia 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is: Schedule, squads, venues and match timings

There will be no shortage of drama and action as Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team takes on Steve Smith-led Australian side in the five ODIs and three Twenty20s. (Photo: ICC / AP)
 

Shraddha takes break from Saaho shoot, spends time with Saina, family in Hyderabad

Screengrabs from pictures and video posted by Shraddha Kapoor and Saina Nehwal on Instagram.
 

10.or E (Tenor E) review: E is for 'Essentials'

Budget smartphones have unarguably become good looking devices in the recent times and the 10.or E is no exception.
 

Korean Open: Sindhu beats Bingjiao in semis, faces Nozomi Okuhara in final

PV Sindhu will now face Nozomi Okuhara, who defeated Sindhu, in the BWF World Badminton Championship final last month, in the Korean Open Super Series final. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Defiant, but DIG D Roopa gets President’s Police Medal

DIG D. Roopa, who exposed corruption and irregularities in the prisons department recently, was conferred with President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service by Governor Vajubhai R Vala at the Investiture Ceremony held at Raj Bhavan on Saturday in the presence of the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Gauri Lankesh murder case: SIT grills 15 pro-Hindu activists

Gauri Lankesh

Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh dies at 98

Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

IAF Marshal Arjan Singh critically ill; Modi prays for his speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Arjan Singh at the hospital. (Photo: IAF)

Modi to inaugurate world's second biggest dam on his birthday tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Narmada Dam at Kevadiya in the presence of religious leaders and others. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham