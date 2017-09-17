KCR orders Rs 2 lakh on easy terms for BCs to start their own units

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday directed officials to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh without bank linkage to Backward Classes community members who opt for self-employment. He said government had been encouraging caste-based professions for the uplift of BCs. For those who opted for professions that were not caste-based, the government should provide assistance without bank linkage, he said.

Mr Rao said the TRS government was not viewing BCs not as a ‘vote bank’ but was making sincere efforts for their overall development. He was speaking at a review meeting on programmes to be taken up for the development of BC communities.