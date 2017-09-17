 LIVE !  :  MS Dhoni struck a valuable 100-run partnership with Hardik Pandya for the 6th wicket. (Photo: PTI) Live| India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Pandya fireworks get India to the 200-run mark
 
Flypast for IAF Marshal Arjan Singh if weather permits: Sitharaman

ANI
Published Sep 17, 2017, 4:40 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2017, 4:40 pm IST
India's pride Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh passed away on Saturday.
File photo of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, 98, famous for his role in the 1965 India- Pakistan war, died in army hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday stated that along with a state funeral and an appropriate gun salute, a Flypast may take place, depending on the weather conditions, to honour the contribution of Marshal of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Arjan Singh, who breathed his last on Saturday evening.

Speaking to the media outside his Kautilya Marg residence, where she earlier placed a wreath on behalf of the Ministry of Defence and paid respect to the departed, the recently-appointed Raksha Mantri confirmed that the funeral will be held on Monday at 9.30 am at the Brar Square near Naraina.

"The mortal remains of Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh are lying in state in his residence until tomorrow. The cortege will leave at 8.30 a.m. on a gun carriage and will arrive at Brar Squarearound 9.30 a.m., where the last rites will take place. A state funeral has been announced along with an appropriate gun salute. If weather permits, a Flypast will be given to honour his contribution," said Sitharaman.

Further, the minister stated that a wreath was placed by her on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat on Sunday to inaugurate the Sardar Sarovar Dam, just after a wreath was placed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

"The family of Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh is at his residence. His daughter has arrived from Europe, while the arrival of his son is awaited," she added.

He was admitted to Army's Research and Referral hospital on Saturday morning after he suffered a cardiac arrest, the Defence Ministry said.

Remembering his contribution to the IAF, Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a public meeting in Dabhoi, Gujarat said 'the country will always remember him and his discipline'.

"He was very disciplined and had high spirits. Yesterday when I came to know about his heart attack, I went to meet him in hospital. He was filled with same energy and spirit," he said.

Apart from President Kovind and Sitharaman, the three Service Chiefs Sunil Lanba, Bipin Rawat and B.S. Dhanoa also paid their respects, along with Minister of State for Urban Development Hardeep Puri.

The National Flag will fly half-mast in Delhi on Monday, on account of the nation mourning the death.

