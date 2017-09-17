Anti-terror operations to be doubled in Kashmir Valley

Security personnel patrolling a street during a strike called by separatist groups due to the visit of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, at downtown in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a major tactical shift aimed at containing militancy in Kashmir Valley, home minister Rajnath Singh has given a clear mandate to security forces to “adopt a more aggressive policy of hot pursuit” against terror outfits before the onset of winter.

During his recent four-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir, the Union home minister directed security forces to get even more aggressive in eliminating all active cadre of the three main terror groups — Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and Jaish-e-Moahmmed — before the mountain passes close on account of snow.

During the series of meetings that the Union home minister had with CRPF, BSF Army and Special Operations Group of J&K Police, Mr Singh directed them to almost double their operations as the number of active militants in the Valley has dropped to less than 200 and eliminating a majority of them would have a huge impact in improving the overall security situation in the state.

The home minister’s directive comes against the backdrop of recent successes that the security forces have had in the Valley where 148 militants have been killed since January this year, including top commanders like Abu Dujana and Abu Ismael.

Top security sources said they already have “actionable intelligence” on the movement of some of the active militants and would be launching a major offensive against them shortly.