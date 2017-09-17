1,500-kg laddu for PM Modi’s 67th birthday in Lucknow

Lucknow: A 110-feet-tall and 35-feet wide cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 1,500-kg laddu and a special ‘havan’ for health and longevity will mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 67th birthday in Lucknow on Sunday.

Nripendra Pandey, BJP activist, a lawyer and a hardcore Modi ‘bhakt’ is sparing no efforts to make the occasion grand.

Mr Pandey had earlier walked 1,200 km from Lucknow to Ahmadabad to meet Mr Modi’s mother and seek her blessings.

“A special ritual has been arranged at the temple in the district collectorate. The temple authorities will ring the 105-kg ‘Damodar Ghanta’ (temple bell) at 13 hours followed by ‘anushthaan’ after which 67 kg of ‘boondi laddu’ and 1,500 kg of ‘besan laddu’ will be distributed among the people”, he told reporters on Saturday.

The cut-out is being shaped by Zulfiqur Hussain, also known as Raju Artist, and is assisted by artisans especially hired from Dubai.

The cut-out would be installed in front of UP Vidhan Sabha, near the gate of UP BJP headquarters. He said, “Everyone should get inspired with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his way of taking the country on a progressive path. My motive to celebrate his birthday in the most unique way is to spread the Prime Minister’s message all across the state.”

Meanwhile, the BJP-led government will observe ‘Seva Diwas’ on Sunday and carry out a range of activities including building twin pit toilets, and sanitation drives.