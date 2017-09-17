Nation, Current Affairs

12 of 26 missing gems found in Kerala temple

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 17, 2017, 2:41 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2017, 2:41 am IST
The investigation will continue as it still has to find the remaining 14 stones reported missing.
(Representational image)
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch investigation team led by IG S. Sreejith recovered 12 of the 26 precious stones that were reported missing from Sree Swamy Padmanabha Temple. The team, during their search of the sanctum sanctorum, has also found eight stones — including diamonds, rubies and pearls — that were not even reported missing. 

Contrary to the belief that the stones were stolen, all the gems were discovered right inside the sanctum sanctorum; some trapped in between cracks on the floor and some unknowingly preserved in vaults where puja materials and sundry items are kept.

The interim investigation report, which has been submitted to the DGP, has reportedly stated that it was “abundantly” clear that the stones were not stolen. 

Amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam had earlier raised an alarm about the security in the temple when he submitted before the Supreme Court that diamonds had gone missing from the sanctum sanctorum. 

However, the investigation will continue as it still has to find the remaining 14 stones reported missing. 

The complaint was that diamonds were missing from two necklaces of the deity, and also from the ‘muthukkuda’ placed above the deity. 

The interim report has stated that the gems went missing probably when flower garlands were removed from the deity. It was a common practice for the deity to be garlanded while it is taken for a procession. 

“It is usual for some leaf or flower strands to get entangled on some of these gems, and when the priests remove them these stones just get pulled out,” a police source said. 

In the complaint, the value given for the missing diamonds was Rs 20 lakh.

