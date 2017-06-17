Nation, Current Affairs

Sushma Swaraj reacts to talks of being in Presidential race; calls them 'rumours'

PTI
Published Jun 17, 2017, 4:52 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2017, 4:52 pm IST
The presidential election is scheduled to be held on July 17 while the counting of votes would be held on July 20.
External Affair Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj (Photo: File/PTI)
 External Affair Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday dismissed reports that she was a contender in the presidential election as "rumours".

Though neither the government nor the opposition has declared their candidate for the poll to elect the country's first citizen, several names, including Swaraj's, have been doing the rounds.

"These are rumours. I am the External Affairs Minister and you are asking me something which is an internal matter," she said when asked by reporters whether she was being considered as a candidate in the presidential election.

The presidential election is scheduled to be held on July 17 while the counting of votes would be held on July 20.

As per the schedule, June 28 is the last day for nominations, while a candidate can withdraw from the electoral battle till July 1.

Tags: sushma swaraj, external affairs, presidential election
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rishi Kapoor takes a dig at Pakistan ahead of ICC Champions Trophy final vs India

"PCB. Cricket team bhejna please,” tweeted Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor ahead of India versus Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy final. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy final: 3 things Virat Kohli’s India must be wary of vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli's India will seek to defend the Champions Trophy title which they won four years back in England.(Photo: AP)
 

How to get iOS 11 beta on your iPhone/iPad without $99 developer account

The method in this article applies to beta downloads (developer versions) of iOS for iPhone and iPad, MacOS for your Mac and Macbook, Watch OS for Watch and tvOS for Apple TV.
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan final: Preview, teams, history and more

Virat Kohli-led India are pre-tournament favourites to win the ICC Champions Trophy but Sarfraz Ahmed have shown that they can pull off an upset. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Kangana Ranaut: After Srideviji, I’m the only actress who’s doing comedy

Kangana Ranaut
 

Samsung’s Bixby is finally getting its 'voice'

Samsung says that Bixby will be able to have a better control over apps and local devices than existing AI assistants.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

West Bengal CM hits out at GJM, says 'bandh is illegal'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calls GJM bandh in Darjeeling 'illegal'. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

J&K DGP assures quick action, justice for 6 policemen killed in Anantnag

Security personnel stands guard during curfew in Kashmir. (Photo: File/PTI)

Petrol bombs, tear gas: 2 GJM members dead, cop injured in Darjeeling clash

Protests in Darjeeling intensifies. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

MP: One more farmer commits suicide, total rises to 12

Representational image (Photo: File)

Jaipur: Lynched man shielded family from being clicked when defecating

A case of murder has been registered against the accused and three have been detained.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham