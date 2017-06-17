Sushma Swaraj reacts to talks of being in Presidential race; calls them 'rumours'

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday dismissed reports that she was a contender in the presidential election as "rumours".

Though neither the government nor the opposition has declared their candidate for the poll to elect the country's first citizen, several names, including Swaraj's, have been doing the rounds.

"These are rumours. I am the External Affairs Minister and you are asking me something which is an internal matter," she said when asked by reporters whether she was being considered as a candidate in the presidential election.

The presidential election is scheduled to be held on July 17 while the counting of votes would be held on July 20.

As per the schedule, June 28 is the last day for nominations, while a candidate can withdraw from the electoral battle till July 1.