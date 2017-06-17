Nation, Current Affairs

Kochi Metro makes debut today, Modi to ride with Sreedharan, others

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Jun 17, 2017, 9:32 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2017, 9:32 am IST
Modi will travel from Palarivattom to Pathadippalam, heading to the public event for the launch after the ride.
The trains will start from Aluva and Palarivattom at 6 am simultaneously and finish the day's ride at 10 pm at Aluva. (Photo: File)
Kochi: The Kochi Metro is all set to make its debut run on Saturday, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Palarivattom in Kerala, marking the launch of the first such service in tier-II city.  

Modi will be accompanied by Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on his ride.

'Metro man' E Sreedharan, Urban Development Secretary Rajiv Gouba, Kerala Chief Secretary Nalini Netto and and KMRL MD Elias George will also travel with Prime Minister during his maiden journey in Kochi Metro from Palarivattom to Pathadippalam.

Shreedharan’s name was earlier conspicuously absent in the list of dignitaries to accompany Modi. The state government was forced to write to the PMO after a huge public uproar, following which his name was added in the list.  

Modi will reach Palarivattom Metro station at 10:35 am and will cut the ribbon before boarding the train. 

Yogesh Saini and Sumit Kumar will be the Train Operators for Modi's journey, a KMRL spokesperson said. After the train ride, the dignitaries will come to JLN Stadium, Kaloor, where a public event has been scheduled.

However, Kochi Metro will start the Revenue operations on June 19, Monday from 6am onwards, the spokesperson said.

The trains will start from Aluva and Palarivattom at 6 am simultaneously and finish the day's ride at 10 pm at Aluva.

The headway will be 8:20 minutes and there will be 219 trips between 6 am and 10 pm from Monday, she added.

A unique aspect of metro stations will be the deployment of members of Kudumbasree - the women empowerment-oriented, community-based, poverty reduction self-help group project of the Kerala government- for managing the station operations.

Kudumbasree will provide a vast array of services from customer relations, crowd management, housekeeping and catering services, which once operational, will be the largest crew of women to be employed by any metro.

Besides, every metro station has been designed on a specific theme around Kerala culture and geography.

KMRL has also included the LGBT community in its operations along with Kudumbashree, thus becoming the first organization to appoint transgenders as per the state government's transgender policy.

Tags: kochi metro, narendra modi, e shreedharan, tier 2 city
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

More From Current Affairs

Fuel shortage grips Bengaluru

A petrol bunk seen closed at Srirangapatna on Friday as owners observed bandh in many districts against new price policy. (Photo: KPN)

Bangalore University Vice Chancellor: Karnataka governor rejects state govt candidate

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala

Telangana: Joint Action Committee stages protest at Osmania University

Osmania University

Telangana: Petrol pumps delay price revision

Petrol pumps took almost an hour from 6 am to 7 am to update the revised rates on fuel dispensers.(Representational Image)

Rajasthan: Man lynched for stopping officials photographing women defecating in open

Representational image (Photo: File)
