Nation, Current Affairs

J&K youth pick up arms due to misinformation among people: Rawat

PTI
Published Jun 17, 2017, 2:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2017, 2:18 pm IST
Gen Rawat also said, the army takes care that human rights are not violated while commenting on the latest Arwani encounter.
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)
 Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)

Dundigal (Telangana): Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said some misinformation is being spread among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which in turn is compelling the younger generation to pick up arms.

"Some misinformation is being spread among the people of Jammu and Kashmir which is causing trouble and possibly compelling some of the younger generations to pick up arms. But, I hope, they will soon understand that what they are doing is not correct," General Rawat said in a media interaction after presiding over a Passing Out Parade ceremony at Air Force Academy in Dundigal on Saturday.

Commenting on the latest encounter between security forces and militants in Arwani village, the Army chief said that some parts of South Kashmir are in trouble and necessary counter action is being taken.

"Some parts of South Kashmir are in trouble, but necessary actions are being taken to ensure the situation there is soon brought under control," he said.

"We care about human life and make sure human rights are not violated. We are trained to handle such situations," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, personnel of the 90th Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operations Group (SOG) and Rashtriya Rifles retrieved the dead bodies of three terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Junaid Matto, who were killed in an encounter in Arwani village.

Meanwhile, the joint separatist leadership has called for a complete shutdown in the Kashmir Valley to protest against the killing of two civilians in firing by the security forces.

Tags: general bipin rawat, crpf, lashkar e taiba, junaid matto
Location: India, Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kangana Ranaut: After Srideviji, I’m the only actress who’s doing comedy

Kangana Ranaut
 

Samsung’s Bixby is finally getting its 'voice'

Samsung says that Bixby will be able to have a better control over apps and local devices than existing AI assistants.
 

Trump gets a Twitter library - thanks to 'The Daily Show'

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File/AP
 

Taboo-breaking liberal mosque opens in Berlin

Lawyer and women's rights activist Seyran Ates opened the Ibn-Rushd-Goethe-Mosque with words of welcome before Christian and Jewish guests and a large media contingent. (Photo: AFP)
 

Android-powered Nokia 3 now available in India at Rs 9,499

Android-powered Nokia 3 smartphone
 

Maragatha Naanayam movie review: Whiff of fresh air amidst monotonous horror comedies

Still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Don't politicise CBI visit at Sisodia's house: Delhi BJP hits out at AAP

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. (Photo: PTI)

Dad won't come back: 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dossa’s son on verdict

1993 Mumbai serial blast mastermind Mustafa Dossa. (Photo: PTI | File)

No need for probe when there is proof: Aviation minister on Reddy’s fly ban

TDP MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy (Photo: File)

Gorkhaland stir: Cops raid GJM leader's residence, MLA's son 'picked up'

'Naari Morcha' of GJM protests against the raid at residence of GJM Assistant Gen Secy Binay Tamang. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

TV channels debate on non-existent beef ban, says Venkaiah Naidu

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham