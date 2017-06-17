Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: CRPF recovers ammunition, bodies of 3 militants including Let commander

PTI
Published Jun 17, 2017
Updated Jun 17, 2017, 9:50 am IST
Along with the bodies, arms and ammunition like two AK 47, six magazines and two pouches were also recovered by the security forces.
 Representational Image (Photo: File)

Anantnag (J&K):  Amid several instances of violence at the LoC, bodies of three terrorists including a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and ammunition have been recovered by security forces on Saturday.

These people were killed in an encounter on Friday between security forces and militants in the Arwani village of south Kashmir's Bijbehara area.  

A troop of 90 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operation Group (SOG) and Rashtriya Rifles recovered the bodies, two of whom were Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Junaid Matto and Nisar Ahmed.

Along with the bodies, arms and ammunition like two AK 47, six magazines and two pouches were also recovered.

A cordon and search operation was initiated at the Arwani village on Friday after security forces received intelligence inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in the area.

Meanwhile, the joint separatist leadership has called for complete shutdown in the Valley on Saturday against the killing of two civilians in firing by security forces a day before.

The security has also been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident. 

