Nation, Current Affairs

Jaipur: Lynched man shielded family from being clicked when defecating

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 17, 2017, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2017, 3:33 pm IST
However, the Swachh Bharat scheme suggests photographing people openly defecating as a way to shame and deter them.
A case of murder has been registered against the accused and three have been detained.
 A case of murder has been registered against the accused and three have been detained.

Jaipur: Zaffar Khan, a Communist Party of India (ML) member and activist who was allegedly lynched on Friday for stopping municipal council employees photographing of women defecating in the open was also taking a stand for his daughter and wife among others.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the younger of Khan’s two daughters, Sabra said, “It was about 6:30 am and we had gone for latrine [to relieve ourselves] when the car of municipal officials came. They started clicking our photos, abusing us and kicking our water mugs. Abba came out and told them to stop after which they started beating him.”

“They threatened my 14-year-old daughter, said they’ll burn her father, break my face,” Rashida, wife of the killed, said in the report.

The report also stated that eyewitnesses had confirmed that Khan was attacked and lynched in front of them.

On the other hand, the report said government’s Swachh Bharat scheme suggests photographing people defecating in the open as a way to shame and deter them from such a practice. Experts have noted that villagers in backward areas rarely have access to functional toilets and hence shaming doesn’t work as a solution.

Nevertheless, a case of murder has been registered against the accused and three have been detained.

Zaffar was allegedly kicked, punched and beaten with a stick. He died later at a hospital. The autopsy report said he died of heart failure. Three people have been detained.

The incident happened near Bagwasa Kachi Basti area on Friday around 6.30 am when a few women had gone to relieve themselves.

The officials of Pratapgarh town municipality were on their morning tour of the area when they saw the women excreting in the open. When they started taking their photographs, Zaffar Khan intervened and told them not to take pictures.

The officials then brutally hit Khan, according to the FIR filed by his brother Noor Mohammed.

In his complaint, he has named five officials including Nagar Parishad commissioner Ashok Jain, Pratapgarh Kotwali police said.

Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police, Shivraj Meena said, "We are investigating the case and a case has been registered against the accused named in the FIR."

The police have deployed personnel to maintain law and order in the area.

Tags: open defecation, man lynched, swachh bharat, civic officials
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

Related Stories

Representational image (Photo: File)

Rajasthan: Man lynched for stopping officials photographing women defecating in open

The incident happened near Bagwasa Kachi Basti area at around 6:30 am where few women had gone to attend nature's call.
16 Jun 2017 9:42 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC Champions Trophy final: 3 things Virat Kohli’s India must be wary of vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli's India will seek to defend the Champions Trophy title which they won four years back in England.(Photo: AP)
 

How to get iOS 11 beta on your iPhone/iPad without $99 developer account

The method in this article applies to beta downloads (developer versions) of iOS for iPhone and iPad, MacOS for your Mac and Macbook, Watch OS for Watch and tvOS for Apple TV.
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan final: Preview, teams, history and more

Virat Kohli-led India are pre-tournament favourites to win the ICC Champions Trophy but Sarfraz Ahmed have shown that they can pull off an upset. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Kangana Ranaut: After Srideviji, I’m the only actress who’s doing comedy

Kangana Ranaut
 

Samsung’s Bixby is finally getting its 'voice'

Samsung says that Bixby will be able to have a better control over apps and local devices than existing AI assistants.
 

Trump gets a Twitter library - thanks to 'The Daily Show'

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File/AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Salute to martyrs: Defence minister Jaitley condemns Achabal ambush

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: File)

J&K youth pick up arms due to misinformation among people: Rawat

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)

Don't politicise CBI visit at Sisodia's house: Delhi BJP hits out at AAP

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. (Photo: PTI)

Dad won't come back: 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dossa’s son on verdict

1993 Mumbai serial blast mastermind Mustafa Dossa. (Photo: PTI | File)

No need for probe when there is proof: Aviation minister on Reddy’s fly ban

TDP MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham