Gorkhaland stir: Cops raid GJM leader's residence, MLA's son 'picked up'

Published Jun 17, 2017, 11:54 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2017, 12:47 pm IST
Meanwhile, shops, hotels and other business establishments, barring pharmacies, remained closed for the 3rd day.
 'Naari Morcha' of GJM protests against the raid at residence of GJM Assistant Gen Secy Binay Tamang. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Darjeeling: Police "picked up" son of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha MLA Amar Rai from his residence following an attempt by some party supporters to torch a Public Work Department office in Bijanbari area.

Earlier, a raid at GJM’s assistant general secretary Binay Tamang's house was conducted last night, amid protests by the party which is spearheading an agitation for Darjeeling hills to be a separate state.

Leaders of the GJM said Vikram Rai, son of party MLA Amar Rai, was 'picked up' by the police. Notably, Vikram is the in-charge of the GJM's media cell. Police used tear gas during GJM's protest against the raid at Tamang's residence.

Meanwhile, shops, hotels and other business establishments, barring pharmacies, remained closed on the third day of the GJM-sponsored indefinite shutdown in the Darjeeling hills.

The police are on high alert after Friday's violence and arson. Security forces are conducting route marches in various parts of the hills.

The indefinite bandh was called after the police on Thursday raided the premises of GJM chief Bimal Gurung.

The GJM had earlier called a shutdown of the offices of state government and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, which its controls.

The Centre on Friday decided to put on hold the dispatch of additional paramilitary forces to Darjeeling as the state is yet to send it a report on the ground situation.

The turmoil, which was set off by the state government's announcement on introduction of compulsory teaching of Bengali language in schools, has begun impacting daily life in the hills with schools, markets and even bank ATMs shut.

