Cash for MLAs: Stalin meets TN Governor, requests to dissolve Palanisamy govt

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) acting president M K Stalin on Saturday met Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and asked him to dissolve the Edappadi K Palanisamy-led government, which has been facing horse-trading allegations.

Stalin said that he decided to meet the Governor after the assembly did not let him to submit the CD (compact disc) as a proof that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs' support was bought by the Sasikala camp for the February trust vote.

"We have requested the Governor to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. We have also asked him to dissolve this government and re-conduct fresh vote of confidence immediately," Stalin said.

Stalin said the Governor has assured to take immediate action.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has been witnessing pandemonium scenes over the alleged sting operation conducted by an English news channel.

The video revealed that all the AIADMK MLAs were lured in by cash and gold by the rival Sasikala camp to support Palanisamy in the February trust vote conducted in Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Palanisamy won the trust vote held in the state assembly on the back of support offered by 122 AIADMK legislators.

South Madurai MLA Saravanan, who had defected to the OPS faction, admitted on camera that Sasikala camp offered him money between Rs 2 crore to 6 crore for his support to Chief Minister Palanisamy.