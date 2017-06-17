Nation, Current Affairs

Cash for MLAs: Stalin meets TN Governor, requests to dissolve Palanisamy govt

ANI
Published Jun 17, 2017, 8:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2017, 8:55 pm IST
Stalin said that he has requested the Governor to order a CBI probe into the matter and re-conduct fresh vote of confidence immediately.
M K Stalin meets Tamil Nadu Governor, requests to dissolve Palaniswamy government. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 M K Stalin meets Tamil Nadu Governor, requests to dissolve Palaniswamy government. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) acting president M K Stalin on Saturday met Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and asked him to dissolve the Edappadi K Palanisamy-led government, which has been facing horse-trading allegations.

Stalin said that he decided to meet the Governor after the assembly did not let him to submit the CD (compact disc) as a proof that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs' support was bought by the Sasikala camp for the February trust vote.

"We have requested the Governor to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. We have also asked him to dissolve this government and re-conduct fresh vote of confidence immediately," Stalin said.

Stalin said the Governor has assured to take immediate action.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has been witnessing pandemonium scenes over the alleged sting operation conducted by an English news channel.

The video revealed that all the AIADMK MLAs were lured in by cash and gold by the rival Sasikala camp to support Palanisamy in the February trust vote conducted in Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Palanisamy won the trust vote held in the state assembly on the back of support offered by 122 AIADMK legislators.

South Madurai MLA Saravanan, who had defected to the OPS faction, admitted on camera that Sasikala camp offered him money between Rs 2 crore to 6 crore for his support to Chief Minister Palanisamy.

Tags: dravida munnetra kazhagam (dmk), m k stalin, tamil nadu governor, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Uru movie review: Worth your time

Still from the film
 

As per deal, SRK pays Rs 5000 to Ranbir for suggesting title Jab Harry Met Sejal

When Shah Rukh gave Ranbir his reward. (Pic: Twitter/iamsrk)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli plays down hype around Indo-Pak final

India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed pose for a picture with the trophy at the Oval cricket ground in London. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan final: R Ashwin hurts knee during practice

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo: AP)
 

Rishi Kapoor takes a dig at Pakistan ahead of ICC Champions Trophy final vs India

"PCB. Cricket team bhejna please,” tweeted Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor ahead of India versus Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy final. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy final: 3 things Virat Kohli’s India must be wary of vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli's India will seek to defend the Champions Trophy title which they won four years back in England.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Presidential polls: CPI(M) sets June 20 ‘deadline’ for govt to declare candidate

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Presidential polls: 2 more file nominations for top Constitutional post

Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: PTI)

Police illegally entering houses, torturing supporters, claims GJM chief

GJM chief Bimal Gurung. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Amit Shah rules out resumption of Indo-Pak cricket ties

BJP national president and head of Gujarat Cricket Association. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Braveheart's family criticizes govt over inaction on Pak ceasefire violations

Soldier Naik Bakhtawar Singh (left) and his family (right). (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham