Nation, Current Affairs

39 Indians trapped in Mosul presumed to be alive: MEA

ANI
Published Jun 17, 2017, 3:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2017, 3:51 pm IST
The Indians went missing in 2014, and the govt said everything possible was being done to ensure their release from the captivity of IS.
MEA spokes person Gopal Baglay. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 MEA spokes person Gopal Baglay. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: The 39 people from Punjab currently trapped in Iraq's war-torn Mosul are presumed to be alive, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), as the Indian government has received no information to the contrary.

The Indians went missing in 2014, and the government on Friday said that everything possible was being done to ensure their release from the captivity of Islamic State militants and to ensure their safe return.

"The information we have so far is that they are alive because we have no other information to prove that they are not alive," said MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay.

"We are in touch with all countries that can help us," Baglay added, but was unwilling to say more on the subject, which he described as a sensitive one.

Iraqi and U.S. forces are engaged in a fierce battle to eliminate ISIS fighters as a US-backed offensive to recapture the city, which fell to the hands of the Islamic State two years ago, entered its ninth month on Friday.

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said over 100,000 civilians remain trapped in Mosul and Islamic State is using some of them as human shields.

The UN refugee agency representative in Iraq, Bruno Geddo was quoted, as saying in Geneva, Switzerland, that the ISIS or IS has been capturing civilians in battles outside of Mosul and forcing them into the Old City, which is under their control.

"We know that ISIS moved them with them as they left...locations where the fighting was going on," he said, using another acronym for IS, which is also known as Daesh or ISIL.

"These civilians are basically held as human shields in the Old City," he added.

Tags: ministry of external affairs, islamic state, gopal baglay
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rishi Kapoor takes a dig at Pakistan ahead of ICC Champions Trophy final vs India

"PCB. Cricket team bhejna please,” tweeted Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor ahead of India versus Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy final. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy final: 3 things Virat Kohli’s India must be wary of vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli's India will seek to defend the Champions Trophy title which they won four years back in England.(Photo: AP)
 

How to get iOS 11 beta on your iPhone/iPad without $99 developer account

The method in this article applies to beta downloads (developer versions) of iOS for iPhone and iPad, MacOS for your Mac and Macbook, Watch OS for Watch and tvOS for Apple TV.
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan final: Preview, teams, history and more

Virat Kohli-led India are pre-tournament favourites to win the ICC Champions Trophy but Sarfraz Ahmed have shown that they can pull off an upset. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Kangana Ranaut: After Srideviji, I’m the only actress who’s doing comedy

Kangana Ranaut
 

Samsung’s Bixby is finally getting its 'voice'

Samsung says that Bixby will be able to have a better control over apps and local devices than existing AI assistants.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jaipur: Lynched man shielded family from being clicked when defecating

A case of murder has been registered against the accused and three have been detained.

Salute to martyrs: Defence minister Jaitley condemns Achabal ambush

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: File)

J&K youth pick up arms due to misinformation among people: Rawat

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)

Don't politicise CBI visit at Sisodia's house: Delhi BJP hits out at AAP

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. (Photo: PTI)

Dad won't come back: 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dossa’s son on verdict

1993 Mumbai serial blast mastermind Mustafa Dossa. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham