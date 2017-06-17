Nation, Current Affairs

3 killed as heavy rains trigger landslide in Meghalaya

PTI
Published Jun 17, 2017, 9:21 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2017, 9:21 pm IST
Two women are missing and nine people injured after incessant rains led to landslide in Ri-Bhoi district.
Incessant rains trigger landslide in Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Shillong: Two teenaged girls and a 25 year old man were killed in a massive landslide in Ri-Bhoi district of Mehalaya on Saturday.  

The landslide left nine people injured. Two women are also missing after incessant rainfall triggered a massive landslide.

Officials said the incident took place at a labour camp near Umiam Lake around 5 in the morning during heavy rain, which continued since Friday night.

A district disaster management authority official said that efforts were on to clear the debris and the injured have been referred to NEIGRIHMS, Ganesh Das Hospital and Shillong Civil Hospital.

There were also reports of landslides at Umtyngngar,

Mawkynrew and other places, but there was no casualty, they said.

Meanwhile, Met department officials confirmed onset of the south west monsoon in the north eastern region.

