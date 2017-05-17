T'gana: More speed guns, breath analysers to curb drunken, speed driving on ORR

Hyderabad: In view of rise in accidents on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on city outskirts, Telangana Director General of Police Anurag Sharma on Wednesday said more speed laser guns and breath analysers will be provided to cops to control the menace of drunken and speed driving.

"ORR is not a speed riding track...It's the facility for public," the DGP said at an event organised at Bongloor toll gate at Adibatla near Hyderabad that marked the launch of speed laser guns and supply of breathe analysers to police.

"It is seen that there is rise in accidents on ORR. Some youngsters for enjoyment are driving imported vehicles at high speed, besides cases of drunken driving too are on a rise on ORR which is leading to a number of accidents," Sharma said.

He added, keeping these facts in mind the Rachakonda and Cyberabad Police Commissionerates in association with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HDMA) will be more alert specially on ORR.

For enforcement and detection, three speed laser guns besides breathe analysers were on Wednesday provided to police personnel attached to Rachakonda Commissionerate.

"More speed laser guns and breathe analysers will be provided to police to control drink and drive the problem of speed driving on ORR," the Telangana top cop said.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat and HMDA Commissioner Chiranjeevulu, also spoke.