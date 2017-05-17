Narendra Modi says India hopes for united Palestine

New Delhi: In a significant assertion ahead of his visit to Israel likely in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said “India has been unwavering in its support of the Palestinian cause” but added that New Delhi hopes to see a “sovereign, independent, united and viable Palestine, co-existing peacefully with Israel”.

The comments were made in his speech at Hyderabad House in the Capital in the presence of visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas whom PM Modi described as “an old friend of India”. The statement is being seen by observers as a balancing act between Palestine and the Jewish State. At the same time, India has continued the Nehruvian policy of support to the Palestinian cause. India also called for “early resumption of talks between Palestinian and Israeli sides to move towards finding a comprehensive resolution”.

Hailing India’s support and praising the Prime Minister, the Palestinian President called for establishing an independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its Capital. He also recalled the support from India since the time of Mahatma Gandhi. President Abbas also said he had informed PM Modi of the discussions he had held with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issue of the solution for peace between Palestine and Israel.

In his speech, the Prime Minister said, “I am delighted to welcome back President Mahmoud Abbas, an old friend of India, on his State visit to India. The relationship between India and Palestine is built on the foundation of long-standing solidarity and friendship since the days of our own freedom struggle. India has been unwavering in its support of the Palestinian cause. And ,we hope to see the realisation of a sovereign, independent, united and viable Palestine, co-existing peacefully with Israel.