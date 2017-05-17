Nation, Current Affairs

Let us help: Israel offers to help India to clean Ganga

PTI
Published May 17, 2017, 9:29 am IST
Updated May 17, 2017, 9:29 am IST
Israel is already extending support to the state government in the field of water conservation in Bundelkhand.
Israel's Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon (Photo: Screengrab)
Lucknow: Israel on Tuesday evinced interest in providing assistance to Uttar Pradesh in its implementation of 'Namami Gange Programme' - the Narendra Modi government's ambitious programme to clean and rejuvenate the river Ganga.

Israel's Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon who met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's official residence here also expressed Israel's desire to cooperate with the state in various other sectors.

"Uttar Pradesh may be given assistance by Israel on the Namami Gange Programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has been started for rejuvenation of Ganga," said Carmon.

"Strengthening of bilateral ties with India is one of the priorities of the Israeli government," the envoy said.

On his part, Adityanath said that the state government was interested in using Israel's expertise in development of agriculture, irrigation, horticulture, energy, science and technology, smart cities and other sectors.

The chief minister told the visiting envoy that owing to the depleting ground water, many regions have been declared dark zones in the state.

"In these areas, techniques developed by Israel to augment the ground water level can prove to be effective and a great help," he said.

Israel is already extending support to the state government in the field of water conservation in Bundelkhand.

Tags: indo-israel ties, daniel carmon, yogi adityanath, gang clean up
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

