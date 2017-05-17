K'taka cadre IAS officer's body found in Lucknow, cops say death suspicious

Lucknow: An Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer belonging to the Karnataka cadre was found dead in a guest house here on Wednesday.

The deceased, Anurag Tiwari, was a 2007-batch officer was posted in Food Supply department in Karnataka. Police had earlier termed the death the 'suspicious'.

Tiwari originally hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. As per preliminary reports, Tiwari had recently divorced his wife.

Tiwari's cousin Rahul Pandey told ANI that his arguments with his wife had begun right after their marriage.

"We do not have doubts on anybody right now. The rest will be known when other family members also come," he said.

Civil Hospital's medical superintendent Ashutosh Kumar Dubey said it is too early to reach any conclusion.

"There was an injury mark on his chin. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Something can be said only after the reports are out," he said.