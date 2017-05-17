Nation, Current Affairs

K'taka cadre IAS officer's body found in Lucknow, cops say death suspicious

ANI
Published May 17, 2017, 10:29 am IST
Updated May 17, 2017, 11:27 am IST
The victim Anuraj Tiwari, who joined the civil services in 2007, is a native of Bahraich about 130 km from Lucknow.
The victim Anuraj TIwari (Photo: ANI)
 The victim Anuraj TIwari (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: An Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer belonging to the Karnataka cadre was found dead in a guest house here on Wednesday.

The deceased, Anurag Tiwari, was a 2007-batch officer was posted in Food Supply department in Karnataka. Police had earlier termed the death the 'suspicious'.

Tiwari originally hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. As per preliminary reports, Tiwari had recently divorced his wife.

Tiwari's cousin Rahul Pandey told ANI that his arguments with his wife had begun right after their marriage.

"We do not have doubts on anybody right now. The rest will be known when other family members also come," he said.

Civil Hospital's medical superintendent Ashutosh Kumar Dubey said it is too early to reach any conclusion.

"There was an injury mark on his chin. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Something can be said only after the reports are out," he said.

Tags: ias officer dead, karnataka cadre, lucknow police, suspicious death
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hypocrisy much, Sehwag?

Virender Sehwag
 

Hyderabad: 22 year old dies after being accidently hit by bat during cricket match

Photo: Representational Image / AP
 

India to tour West Indies for 5 ODIs and a T20 after Champions Trophy

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) have confirmed India's tour to the West Indies starting June 23, 2017," the BCCI said in a statement. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Beware: This is the new WhatsApp scam

(Representational image)
 

Video: Milind Soman’s 78-year-old mother doing a plank wearing a sari is mindblowing

The video was posted by him on his Instagram account yesterday and has already racked up 41, 305 views. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Shilpa Shetty and Raj slap Rs 100 crore defamation case on businessman Ravi Bhalotia

Shilpa Shetty with her businessman husband Raj Kundra.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: Major search op with 1,000 soldier after reports of terrorist presence

He said additional security force personnel have been rushed to the area to chase away the stone-pelters. (Photo: Representational/File)

In video, AP girl begs father for cancer care, gets thrown out of home; dies

After the message went viral, Sri's father threw her and her mother out of the house. (Photo: ANI)

J&K: Pak violates ceasefire again in Balakot, over 1,700 moved in past 2 days

Representational image (Photo: File)

Let us help: Israel offers to help India to clean Ganga

Israel's Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon (Photo: Screengrab)

'Reform to transform' approach to build new India: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham