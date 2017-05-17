Nation, Current Affairs

I-T officials raid TN Health Minister's residence, 23 other places in state

ANI
Published May 17, 2017, 11:58 am IST
Updated May 17, 2017, 11:58 am IST
Earlier this month, several I-T officials raided Vijayabaskar's residence and other locations in Pudukkottai and Trichy.
Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar. (Photo: File)
Chennai: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted raids at state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar's residence in Pudukkottai here.

On May 3rd, the I-T department had issued summons to Vijayabaskar's wife.

Earlier this month, several income tax officials raided Vijayabaskar's Greenways Road residence and other locations in Pudukkottai and Trichy.

The I-T officials also raided several premises belonging to the minister and his relatives in Chennai and other districts owing to allegations of involvement in cash distribution to voters in RK Nagar constituency where a by-election was to be held on April 12.

In his defence, Vijaybaskar said the Income Tax Department was harassing him despite his full cooperation.

Meanwhile, the I-T department is conducting raids at 23 different locations across the state.

As per preliminary reports, raids are being conducted on individuals for evasion of income tax.

Tags: c vijayabaskar, income tax raid, tamil nadu, rk nagar bypoll
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar

IT probe: TN Health Minister Vijayabaskar's spouse appears for questioning

On April 7, 50 locations were searched by the tax authorities in Tamil Nadu including residence of Vijayabaskar in Chennai.
04 May 2017 9:31 PM
Tamil Nadu Health minister Dr C Vijayabaskar. (Photo: File)

For obstructing raids at Vijayabaskar's home, FIR against 3 TN ministers

IT department had conducted searches across Tamil Nadu last week, and found that money was distributed for RK Nagar bypoll.
14 Apr 2017 8:57 PM

More From Current Affairs

Delhi: Amid fissures in AAP, Kejriwal hosts dinner for MLAs

Amid murmurs of cracks in the party, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hosted a dinner on Tuesday for all AAP MLAs and their families. (Photo: PTI/File)

Monsoon showers to hit Kerala on May 30, 2 days earlier than usual: IMD

'The southwest monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on 30th May with a model error of plus or minus 4 days,' the Indian Meteorological Department said. (Photo: PTI)

Can women say no to triple talaq at time of marriage: SC asks AIMPLB

Activists of Joint Movement Committee protest on the issue of 'triple talaq' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

J&K: Major search op with 1,000 soldiers after reports of terrorist presence

He said additional security force personnel have been rushed to the area to chase away the stone-pelters. (Photo: Representational/File)

In video, AP girl begs father for cancer care, gets thrown out of home; dies

After the message went viral, Sri's father threw her and her mother out of the house. (Photo: ANI)
