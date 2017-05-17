Nation, Current Affairs

Chhattisgarh: 8 Naxals arrested for involvement in Sukma ambush

PTI
Published May 17, 2017, 12:20 pm IST
Updated May 17, 2017, 12:20 pm IST
The number of ultras arrested for the April 24 attack, deadliest assault by Maoists targeting security forces in 2017, has now risen to 17.
 The naxals arrested for the April 24 Sukma attack were produced before a local court which sent them to 14-day judicial remand. (Photo: PTI/File)

Raipur: Eight Naxals, allegedly involved in the deadly attack on CRPF personnel in April, were on Tuesday arrested from two places in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

With this, the number of ultras arrested for the April 24 attack, the deadliest assault by Maoists targeting security forces in 2017, has risen to 17, officials said.

Five of them were apprehended from Chintalnar police station limits, while the rest from Chintagufa police station area during joint search operations carried out by CoBRA and district police force, Jitendra Shukla, Sukma's Additional Superintendent of Police, said.

CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) is a specialised unit of CRPF.

Among the arrested rebels, Madkam Kesha (25), Madvi Kosa (30) and Tati Kosa (25) were associated with the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisaan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), a wing of Maoists, while Oyam Hadma (21) and Kunjam Vichem (25) were members of 'Jan Militia', a special unit of Naxals, the senior officer said.

The rest were identified as Rava Dewa (25), Kunjam Aaytu (50) and Madkam Bheema (52), all members of Gram Party Committee of Maoists, the ASP said.

These rebels were part of the Maoist group that attacked a contingent of CRPF personnel, belonging to 74th battalion of the paramilitary force, in Burkapal area of Sukma district.

Twenty-five troopers were killed in the April 24 assault, Shukla said. Besides, they were reportedly part of the Maoist squad that killed a former Sarpanch of Burkapal on March 7, 2017.

They all were also allegedly involved in several other Naxal incidents, including attacks on police teams, triggering IED blasts, murder, loot and arson, he said. He also added, they were produced before a local court which sent them in 14-day judicial remand.

sukma ambush, crpf, cobra, judicial remand, naxals arrested
India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

