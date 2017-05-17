 LIVE !  :  It's a battle of two left-handed openers as David Warner and Gautam Gambhir get ready to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI) Live| SRH vs KKR: Monumental Coultier-Nile effort restricts SRH to 128-7
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Army abandon operation flush out militants after attacked by locals in Shopian

Published May 17, 2017, 11:27 pm IST
Updated May 17, 2017, 11:27 pm IST
The security forces first swung bamboo sticks to disperse the crowds which were chanting pro-freedom slogans.
Army personnel during an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir's Shopian district. (Photo: PTI)
 Army personnel during an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir's Shopian district. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: More than two dozen people were injured in teargas and shotgun pellet use by the security forces in their attempt to quell protests during a cordon-and-search operation launched by the Army and other counterinsurgency forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Shopian district on Wednesday.

The operation, the official sources said, was launched following information about the presence of militants in the area. But soon surging crowds came in their way and hampered the operation by hurling rocks at them in and around Heff Shermal village falling under Zainapora area in Shopian.

The Army and police sources said that about 1,000 men from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) and the CRPF were involved in the operation which started around dawn.

The security forces first swung bamboo sticks to disperse the crowds which were chanting pro-freedom slogans. Subsequently dozens of teargas canisters were fired and on finding the mobs adamant to disrupt the operation, the security forces used pellet shotguns against them. One of the protesters was hit in the eye during the pellet use, the hospital sources said.

The locals alleged that the security forces ransacked residential houses and damaged properties including vehicles. They also accused them of thrashing the family members of some of the known militants from the area. An uncle of Hizb-ul-Mujahedin militant Saddam Padder received several stitches after he was hit in the head, they said. The police officials, however, denied the charge.

In view of the resentment shown by the locals and the clashes witnessed in the area, the security forces called off the operation, the reports said. However, they came under stone-pelting even while leaving the area, witnesses said. Two persons identified by locals as Meraj Ahmed Ganai and Khush Haal Hameed were arrested by the security forces earlier.   

The search operation comes two weeks after a similar, though on a much larger scale, was launched in Shopian district to flush out militants. While the security forces did not find anything in the day-long search operation on May 4 covering nearly two dozen villages and involving more than 4,000 troops, the militants attacked a Sumo cab ferrying Army personnel back to their unit on that evening resulting into the death of its driver and injuries to half a dozen soldiers.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, shopian district, hizb-ul-mujahedin
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Lifestyle Gallery

Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aditya secretly meets Bhushan Kumar; role in Akshay's Mogul on the cards?

Bhushan Kumar. and Aditya Roy Kapur.
 

Infant measuring the size of a person's palm survives heart surgery

Special miniature instruments were used (Photo: YouTube)
 

Family in Kerala has webbed fingers, refuses surgery calling it curse from god

The family says it started with a neighbour cutting a sacred tree (Photo: YouTube)
 

Live| SRH vs KKR: Monumental Coultier-Nile effort restricts SRH to 128-7

It's a battle of two left-handed openers as David Warner and Gautam Gambhir get ready to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Deepika Padukone is killing it at the Cannes Film Festival!

Deepika Padukone in her Cannes attires.
 

Shoojit Sircar to direct Amitabh Bachchan for the third time!

Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan on the set of 'Pink'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

LDF govt failed to book those involved in Kerala RSS worker killing: Union minister

Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Photo: File)

AP: My husband exploited our child, threatened to kill her, alleges mother

Sai Sri. (File photo)

T'gana: More speed guns, breath analysers to curb drunken, speed driving on ORR

Speed laser guns. (File photo)

Visakhapatnam railway station cleanest, Bihar's Darbhanga dirtiest: survey

The Visakhapatnam railway station is the cleanest, followed by Secunderabad, among the 75 most busy stations in the country. (File photo)

Indian Navy foils pirates' attempt to attack Liberian vessel in Gulf of Aden

The Navy's warship INS Sharda swung into action after it received a distress call from MV Lord Mountbatten around 4:45 pm on Tuesday. (Photo: videograb)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham