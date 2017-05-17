Nation, Current Affairs

In video, AP girl begs father for cancer care, gets thrown out of home; dies

ANI
Published May 17, 2017, 11:01 am IST
Updated May 17, 2017, 11:20 am IST
Unbelievably, the father sent goons with the help of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao to settle the issue.
After the message went viral, Sri's father threw her and her mother out of the house. (Photo: ANI)
 After the message went viral, Sri's father threw her and her mother out of the house. (Photo: ANI)

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): A heart-wrenching video of a girl begging her father to save her life by providing for her cancer treatment, has taken the nation by storm, after she lost her life to the terminal illness.

In the video, a 13-year-old girl named Sai Sri, suffering from bone marrow cancer, was seen begging her father to sell their house for her treatment.

Sai Sri sent a heartbreaking Whatsapp message to her father. After the message went viral, Sri's father threw her and her mother out of the house.

The police even refused to file complaint against the goons sent by Shiv Kumar, as they were reportedly supported by the MLA.

"We have filed a petition in Human Rights Commission regarding the case. We have appealed to initiate action," Achyuta Rao, President, Balala Hakkula Sangam told ANI.

Taking note of the situation, that the father didn't spend the money even though he could afford it, the SHRC ordered the city Commissioner of Police to submit a detailed report on the incident.

With the video having gone viral, outrage is spreading over the father's shocking insensitivity and apathy towards his own child.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

