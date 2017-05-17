Nation, Current Affairs

After CBI raids on Chidambaram, Cabinet meets to decide on abolishing FIPB

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 17, 2017, 3:22 pm IST
Updated May 17, 2017, 3:22 pm IST
CBI raids were conducted to determine whether Chidambaram as Finance Minister illegally cleared FIPB proposals for his son.
Former finance minister P. Chidambaram outside the Karnataka high court in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)
 Former finance minister P. Chidambaram outside the Karnataka high court in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet met on Wednesday to decide whether to abolish the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti’s residences in Tamil Nadu, said reports.

The CBI raids were conducted as part of an inquiry to determine whether Chidambaram as Finance Minister illegally cleared foreign investment proposals for the benefit of his son.

While announcing the budget on February 1 this year, current Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that to make India an easier place to do business, FDI reforms would include abolishing the FIPB. The FIPB falls under the Finance Ministry.

Jaitley had said that a roadmap would be created in a few months on how applications for foreign investment should be handled.

The FIPB is likely to be abolished within a month of the cabinet’s approval, said an NDTV report. Relevant ministries and regulatory authorities would instead be given authority to approve or reject FDI proposals.

Companies seeking approval may be asked to apply online through a website, which would direct these applications to the concerned ministry, said the report.

Chidambaram, according to a case filed by the CBI against his son Karti, facilitated the violation of foreign investment laws by INX Media, owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea. While the FIPB allowed the firm to bring in FDI worth Rs 4 crores, a total of 305 crores was actually brought in, the CBI alleges.

Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, incidentally, are now in jail for the murder of the latter’s daughter.

Tags: foreign investment promotion board (fipb), cbi, chidambaram, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

CBI raids on Chidambaram residences: Karti taken for questioning, slams Govt

P Chidambaram's son accused the Modi government of 'manufacturing' the raids, and said it cannot prove the allegations.
16 May 2017 2:38 PM
Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das

FIPB phase out mechanism to be ready in couple of months: Das

FDI into the country increased by 30 per cent to USD 21.62 billion during April-September this fiscal.
05 Feb 2017 11:45 AM
FDI approvals in sensitive sectors, which are currently under government approval of the FDI policy.

RBI to frame standard procedure for FDI approvals post FIPB

FDI approvals in sensitive sectors, which are currently under government approval of the FDI policy.
26 Feb 2017 12:22 PM

World Gallery

Thousands of protesters gathered in front of a Jakarta prison in support of the former Christian governor imprisoned for two years for blasphemy against Islam.

Hundreds of supporters of jailed Christian governor Ahok rally in Indonesia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Colombo on Thursday on a two-day visit. The visit is mainly aimed at reinforcing the traditional connect between India and Sri Lanka.

In Sri Lanka for 2 days, Narendra Modi participates in Vesak Day celebrations
Russian President Vladimir Putin was present with a photograph of his father in a naval uniform. He stood with people carrying portraits of relatives who fought in World War II, during the Immortal Regiment march in Red Square, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday May 9, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Victory Day: Remembering Russian Red Army's sacrifice
South Koreans went to the polls on Tuesday to choose a new president after Park Geun-Hye was ousted and indicted for corruption, against a backdrop of high tensions with the nuclear-armed North. (Photo: AFP)

South Koreans vote for new president to succeed impeached Park
French voters went to the polls on Sunday to pick a new president, choosing between young centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a watershed election for the country and Europe. Polling day follows an unprecedented campaign marked by scandal, repeated surprises and a last-minute hacking attack on Macron, a 39-year-old who has never held elected office. (Photo: AFP)

French presidential elections: Voters choose between Le Pen, Macron
French presidential contenders are perhaps their starkest divide in foreign policy positions as Emmanuel Macron urging close cooperation with international institutions and Marine Le Pen championing France-first nationalism.

France to decide Macron, Le Pen's fate in final phase vote
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Sparks shower on street in China after lightning strike

The moment is mind numbing (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bill Gates discloses his 'one big regret'

Mr. Gates has been holding the title of world’s richest man from past four years, with an estimated wealth totalling some $86 billion.
 

Majid Majidi and Ishaan Khattar almost clashed on the set of Beyond the Clouds?

Majid Majidi and Ishaan Khattar.
 

RJ helps raise money for visually-impaired girl studying to be a lawyer

Radio City’s RJ Sucharita Tyagi spoke about Nikita on her show and people started sending in cheques with money and helped her in every way they could. (Photo: Twitter)
 

How MS Dhoni, Steve Smith helped Rising Pune Supergiant prosper, reveals Manoj Tiwary

MS Dhoni’s guidance to skipper Steve Smith has played a pivotal in Rising Pune Supergiant’s march into the IPL 2017 final. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Simran writer Apurva Asrani calls out Kangana for lying about being the co-writer

Apurva Asrani and Kangana Ranaut.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Janthakal mining scam: Former K’taka CM Kumaraswamy granted bail

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy

19 firms, besides INX, linked to Karti's companies under ED scanner: report

Karti Chidambaram speaks to media about the CBI raids at his Nungambakkam residence in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala CM defends Mani, says he did not make anti-women comments

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)

Give notice before 1-yr to resign: DGCA to pilots

Representational image (Photo: File)

Kapil Mishra takes war against Kejriwal to CBDT, to file complaint today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham