 LIVE !  :  Two Aussies, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell are set to go up in arms against each other. (Photo: BCCI) Live | SRH vs KXIP: Axar Patel takes 2 wickets to peg SRH back
 
Nation, Current Affairs

When Modi broke security protocol to meet his big 'little fan'

PTI
Published Apr 17, 2017, 7:47 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2017, 7:56 pm IST
Modi exchanged a few words with the little girl, who was then taken back to her father.
Four-year-old girl Nennsi who broke from the crowd and came forward to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Four-year-old girl Nennsi who broke from the crowd and came forward to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday broke his security protocol and stopped his convoy mid-way to meet a four-year-old girl here during his Gujarat tour.

Nancy Gondaliya rushed towards the Prime Minister's car when thousands of people were waiting on both sides of the road to catch his glimpse on his way to Kiran Hospital from Circuit House.

Seeing the little girl rushing towards the car, SPG commandos accompanying the Prime Minister tried to stop her.

But to the surprise of everyone, Modi promptly have his convoy stopped and asked the commandos to allow her to come to him.

Modi exchanged a few words with the little girl, who was then taken back to her father.

The entire episode was captured on camera and its footage went viral on social media.

Nancy, daughter of diamond-cutting worker Prakash Gondaliya, resides in Vedroad area of the city.

"She is a big fan of the Prime Minister and whenever he comes on television she addresses him as 'Modi Dada'," Prakash said.

"Today morning she insisted on meeting Modi. So I took her to one of the streets from where Modi's convoy was to pass. I told her if she wants to meet him she should run towards his car and waive at him," he added.

"The Prime Minister asked her name and enquired about the big watch she was wearing. He affectionately rubbed her cheeks and sent her back to me," Prakash added.

The girl appeared excited after meeting the PM and kept chanting `Modi Dada'.

Tags: modi, 4 year old girl, surat road show, security protocol
Location: India, Gujarat, Surat

Lifestyle Gallery

Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Dad photoshops daughter in terrifying situations for heart-warming reason
Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New injection to cure erectile dysfunction also increases penis size

It can help millions around the world (Photo: AFP)
 

Is this how Kriti Sanon wooed Sushant Singh Rajput?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.
 

Online survey finds Philippine President Duterte leading TIME 100 Reader Poll

Duterte, who has made lewd remarks against the US, its former president Barack Obama and several others, received 5 per cent of the total "yes" votes in the poll. (Photo: AP)
 

The Flagship camera comparison: Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Google Pixel XL

It surely matters the buyer that how well his/her Rs 60,000 phone performs when its camera is shown some light.
 

Thousands of Indian couples are streaming sex for quick money

Couples make as much as Rs 60000 a month (Photo: AFP)
 

Deepika is Dinesh's lucky mascot, hence her inclusion in the title track 'Raabta'

Sushant Singh Rajput with Deepika Padukone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air India mulls fine up to Rs 15 lakh on unruly fliers

Air India considers penalty of Rs 15 lakh for more than two hours delay. (Photo: Representational)

Narada sting op: CBI files FIR against Mukul Roy, 12 other TMC leaders

TMC leader Mukul Roy. (Photo: PTI)

Jamshedpur court acquits Shahabuddin in 25-year-old triple murder

Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin. (Photo: PTI)

2 held for molestation attempt on woman in running train

Co-passengers woke up on hearing her cries, caught the two men, beat them up and handed them over to railway police after the train reached Coimbatore station. (Photo: Representational)

ED issues notice to Karti Chidambaram for Rs 45 crore forex violations

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham