Nation, Current Affairs

Triple talaq like disrobing of Draupadi, Uniform Civil Code needed: Yogi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 17, 2017, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2017, 1:09 pm IST
The Uttar Pradesh CM said that those who are silent on the practice of triple talaq are also guilty.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called for an end to the practice of triple talaq, and advocated the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code.

He also equated triple talaq with the ‘disrobing of Draupadi’ in the Mahabharata, and said that those who are silent on the practice are also guilty.

Raising the 'triple talaq' issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said at the BJP National Executive in Bhubaneswar that justice should be done to Muslim women.

Hinting that he was against triple talaq, Prime Minister said if there are social evils, the society should be woken up and efforts made to provide justice to the victims.

In his address to the BJP national executive, Modi said there should not be any "conflict" in the Muslim community over this issue.

"He (Modi) talked about social justice. He said our Muslim sisters should also get justice. Injustice should not be done with them. Nobody should be exploited.

"We do not want conflict within the Muslim community over this issue. What we have to do is that if there are any social evils, we have to wake up the society and make efforts to provide justice to them (Muslim women). That was the Prime Minister's spirit," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said while briefing reporters about Modi’s speech.

Earlier, Modi had also intervened in a discussion about the backward commission, saying that society should be more accepting of backward Muslims.

Tags: yogi adityanath, triple talaq, draupadi, narendra modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

Representational image

UP govt to take views of Muslim women on triple talaq issue

CM asked minister of the department and all women ministers in his cabinet 'to talk to women organisations'.
12 Apr 2017 12:42 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Our Muslim sisters deserve justice: PM speaks out against triple talaq

In his address, Modi said there should not be any 'conflict' in the Muslim community over the issue.
16 Apr 2017 6:43 PM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Sushant, Kriti and Jim Sarbh are a treat for the eyes in Raabta trailer

Screengrabs from the video.
 

You can now virtually adopt a piece of Earth, here’s how

(Image: NASA/Representational image)
 

iPhone 8 will be all screen in the front

(Image: iDrop News)
 

Shah Rukh Khan to surprise his fans with an extraordinary gift by this month end!

Shah Rukh Khan at his Mannat house.
 

Relish old Macintosh programs from the 80’s

The good old “black and white” pixels were less complex and did the job perfectly for their time.
 

Windows XP vulnerable, Windows 7 and above are safe: Microsoft

In an official statement, on April 14, 2017, released by Microsoft, the company said that, ‘Most of the exploits that were disclosed fall into vulnerabilities that are already patched in our supported products.’ Microsoft has released a list of exploits that are confirmed by them as patched using an update.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Never heard of this middleman, will fight case legally: Dhinakaran on bribery charges

AIADMK Deputy General Secretary and party's RK Nagar Assembly by-poll candidate TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: File)

Mulayam living in the past, unaware of BJP's current strength: JD(U)

Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Curious women trigger false alarm on Suraksha app

Fifty-one Pink Hoysalas were launched on April 10 for round-the-clock safety of women.

Historic college needs urgent Osmania University attention

It is in the premises of this building that Ronald Ross (1857-1932), the India born British doctor, discovered that the malarial parasite was being transmitted by mosquitoes. This big scientific discovery fetched him global fame and later Nobel Prize in 1902.

Karnataka has no right over ‘Beaulieu’ Estate, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham