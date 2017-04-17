TRS plans month-long celebrations from June 2

Hyderabad: The state government is planning to kick-start month-long celebrations in June to mark the completion of its three years in office.While the first two anniversaries of the TRS government went off quietly, the TRS leadership wants to make the third one a “special occasion” by organising celebrations across the state — from villages to capital city.

All departments have been asked to list out their achievements in the last three years in booklets and pamphlets and distribute them to people. The information and public relations department has been readying publicity material on the milestones and achievements of the government. An extensive media publicity campaign has been planned for a month on this. Ministers, MPs and MLAs were asked to hold public meetings in their districts and constituencies.

The party considers the next two years of its government — before 2019 elections — to be a crucial period and wants to project a ‘positive image’ for the government to minimise anti-incumbency. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has already launched several welfare schemes from June 2 this year, to coincide with the completion of the third year.