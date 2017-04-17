Nation, Current Affairs

You can file intervention application in suicide cases, SC tells TN farmers

ANI
Published Apr 17, 2017, 11:38 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2017, 11:41 am IST
Farmers from Tamil Nadu have been on protest in Delhi for over a month demanding drought relief from the Centre.
Tamil farmers shout slogans during their protest demanding loan waiver and compensation for crop failure at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Tamil farmers shout slogans during their protest demanding loan waiver and compensation for crop failure at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the protesting Tamil Nadu farmers to file an intervention application in farmer suicide cases.

The apex court earlier on April 13 issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu Government on the issue of farmer suicides. The Supreme Court termed it as a humanitarian crisis and said 'it is painful to hear that farmers are committing suicide' and that the state government is remaining silent on the issue.

Farmers from Tamil Nadu have been on protest in the national capital for over a month demanding drought relief from the Centre.

The petitioners had earlier approached the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, where the court had demanded an affidavit from the government on the steps taken by them to prevent farmer suicides.

The court, however, refused to issue notice to Centre on the petition for the moment, and said that first state needs to apprise it about the steps taken by it to stop farmer suicides in the state.

The bench also directed the state government not to consider the petition as one among others and said utmost importance should be given to it.

Tags: tamil nadu farmers, supreme court, madras hc, jantar mantar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Union Minister of State for road transport, highways and shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan. (Photo: File)

Why do farmers protesting in Delhi not criticise TN govt: Union Minister

Pon Radhakrishnan today said Tamil Nadu government should write off the loans of state farmers.
14 Apr 2017 7:35 PM
Tamil farmers during their protest demanding loan waiver and compensation for crop failure, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu farmers strip in front of PM office demanding loan waiver

The farmers were escorted to present their demands to the PMO where a few farmers tried to strip to gain attention.
10 Apr 2017 6:45 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities sure do know how to make the most of their happening weekends. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Arjun, Sonakshi, Tiger sure do know how to up the glamour game
Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Shraddha Kapoor were among the celebrities seen in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebrities impress with their fashion game
Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped while exiting a restaurant in Bandra after a bash on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Shraddha, Shilpa, others have an enjoyable time at bash in Bandra
Sonakshi Sinha and other members of the team of 'Noor' were present during the promotions of the film in Noida on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha and Kanan Gill promote Noor in Noida
Legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said that the upcoming film 'Sachin - A Billion Dreams' has helped him

Hope the film will be an avenue for fans: Sachin launches his film's trailer
Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Kareena, Tiger, Vidya other stars look their classy best
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple, Google, Facebook to last till 2075: Steve Wozniak

Apple Co-founder, Steve Wozniak
 

Twitterati trolls RPSG team owner’s brother Harsh Goenka after MS Dhoni's huge six

MS Dhoni danced down the track off Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling and hit a humongous six which landed on the rooftop of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Alia Bhatt comes out in support of Snapchat CEO after ‘poor India’ controversy

Alia Bhatt was last seen in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania.'
 

Over 50 Indians under 30 yrs named in Forbes' for ‘pushing boundaries of innovation’

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar and Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik. (Photo: PTI)
 

Revenge for Jose Mourinho as Manchester United stun Chelsea

Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera's goals gave Manchester United a win that leaves Chelsea just four points above Tottenham Hotspur with six games to play. (Photo: AP)
 

Sebastian Vettel triumphs in Bahrain as Lewis Hamilton pays penalty

It was Sebastian Vettel's third win in Bahrain and the 44th of his career, a landmark that left him satisfied with his and the team's work which proved that Ferrari, who employed an aggressive strategy, are back as championship contenders.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mulayam living in the past, unaware of BJP's current strength: JD(U)

Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Curious women trigger false alarm on Suraksha app

Fifty-one Pink Hoysalas were launched on April 10 for round-the-clock safety of women.

Historic college needs urgent Osmania University attention

It is in the premises of this building that Ronald Ross (1857-1932), the India born British doctor, discovered that the malarial parasite was being transmitted by mosquitoes. This big scientific discovery fetched him global fame and later Nobel Prize in 1902.

Karnataka has no right over ‘Beaulieu’ Estate, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India

Hyderabad: JNTU finds fault with colleges

Explanations from each college would be placed before an internal committee of the JNTU which will examine them and take a call on granting or rejecting affiliation for PG courses in those colleges during the forthcoming academic year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham