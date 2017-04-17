 LIVE !  :  Sunrisers Hyderabad have produced a fine bowling performance to defend a modest total of 159. (Photo: BCCI) Live | SRH vs KXIP: Sunrisers Hyderabad register nervy 5-run win over Kings XI Punjab
 
Nation, Current Affairs

SAS Geelani says killing of political activists 'unfair and inhuman'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 17, 2017, 10:47 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2017, 10:47 pm IST
He reiterated that killing a person merely over his or her political affiliation or ideology is against teachings of Islam.
Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Photo: AP)
 Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Photo: AP)

 Srinagar: Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani has termed the attacks on mainstream political activists in Kashmir by suspected militants as “unfair and inhuman”.

The octogenarian leader in a statement issued here on Monday expressed his deep concern over what he called “mysterious” killings in south Kashmir including Pulwama district. He cautioned that such acts with push the people of Kashmir into chaos.  

 He said, “It is unfair and against humanity to kill a person for his ideology or political affiliation. The teachings of Islam hold human life in high regard and value and saving a human being is termed as like saving the whole humanity.” He said though nothing with authority or authenticity could be said about who is behind these incidents and it was still a mystery as to who has committed the murders, he wants to make it clear once for all that “nothing can justify such killings". He reiterated that killing a person merely over his or her political affiliation or ideology is against teachings of Islam.

Tags: syed ali shah geelani, pulwama district, jammu & kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New injection to cure erectile dysfunction also increases penis size

It can help millions around the world (Photo: AFP)
 

Is this how Kriti Sanon wooed Sushant Singh Rajput?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.
 

Online survey finds Philippine President Duterte leading TIME 100 Reader Poll

Duterte, who has made lewd remarks against the US, its former president Barack Obama and several others, received 5 per cent of the total "yes" votes in the poll. (Photo: AP)
 

The Flagship camera comparison: Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Google Pixel XL

It surely matters the buyer that how well his/her Rs 60,000 phone performs when its camera is shown some light.
 

Thousands of Indian couples are streaming sex for quick money

Couples make as much as Rs 60000 a month (Photo: AFP)
 

Deepika is Dinesh's lucky mascot, hence her inclusion in the title track 'Raabta'

Sushant Singh Rajput with Deepika Padukone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AIADMK symbol case: Delhi court sends accused to 8-day police custody

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the middleman arrested for allegedly striking a deal of Rs 50 crore to help the AIADMK faction keep the 'two leaves' poll symbol. (Photo: PTI)

AIADMK MLAs likely to discuss merger of OPS, Sasikala factions tomorrow

Former chief minister O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala. (Photos: PTI)

J&K: Plastic bullets for crowd control, pellet guns 'last resort'

Kashmiri students throw stones on Indian policemen as tear smoke shell explodes near them. (Photo: PTI)

Omar Abdullah questions J&K govt's handling of students' protests

Students protested against the alleged high- handedness of security forces at another protest at Pulwama degree college on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

When Modi broke security protocol to meet his big 'little fan'

Four-year-old girl Nennsi who broke from the crowd and came forward to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham