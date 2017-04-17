SAS Geelani says killing of political activists 'unfair and inhuman'

Srinagar: Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani has termed the attacks on mainstream political activists in Kashmir by suspected militants as “unfair and inhuman”.

The octogenarian leader in a statement issued here on Monday expressed his deep concern over what he called “mysterious” killings in south Kashmir including Pulwama district. He cautioned that such acts with push the people of Kashmir into chaos.

He said, “It is unfair and against humanity to kill a person for his ideology or political affiliation. The teachings of Islam hold human life in high regard and value and saving a human being is termed as like saving the whole humanity.” He said though nothing with authority or authenticity could be said about who is behind these incidents and it was still a mystery as to who has committed the murders, he wants to make it clear once for all that “nothing can justify such killings". He reiterated that killing a person merely over his or her political affiliation or ideology is against teachings of Islam.