Telangana quota issue: K Chandrasekhar Rao to meet Modi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao could not have asked for more on a day when the Telangana state Legislature passed the Act enhancing reservations for Muslims and STs, on Sunday. The entire Opposition raised their doubt in the house over the BJP-led government at the Centre approving the TS Muslim quota hike. Luckily for the Chief Minister, he got an unexpected shot in the arm from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Modi talked about backwardness among Muslims at the BJP’s national executive meeting in Odisha, saying that “more inclusiveness is needed for those who are backward” among the Muslim community. The news broke out when Mr Rao left for the Legislative Council from the Assembly to introduce the Muslim quota Bill.

An elated Mr Rao read out the Prime Minister’s remarks in the council, and hailed it, saying, “This is a good sign for us. This has given me confidence that the Centre will approve our Act.”

Said the Prime Minister in Bhubaneswar, “In many regions, there are Muslims who are backward. The party and governments should ensure that they benefit from the new-look backward commission which has been given a Constitutional status.”

Mr Rao said he will meet Mr Modi on April 23 in New Delhi during a meeting convened by Niti Aayog, and request him to support the Telangana state Muslim quota Act and its inclusion in the IX Schedule of Constitution to give it legal protection.

KCR for state power to implement quotas

The Telangana state Legislature on Sunday passed a Bill which raises substantially the reservation for backward Muslims and scheduled tribes, taking the total quotas in government jobs and educational institutions much beyond the 50 per cent limit set by the Supreme Court.

Barring the BJP, all the parties supported the Bill. BJP MLAs were suspended from the House after they protested against communal reservations.

“Tamil Nadu has been giving 69 per cent reservations for over two decades. A few North-Eastern States are giving up to 80 per cent reservations. Even the BJP-ruled states like Rajasthan and Gujarat are seeking more than 50 per cent quota. Maharashtra is implementing 52 per cent quota. We, too, want similar exemption because 90 per cent of the TS population comprises BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. There cannot be different rules for different states,” Mr Rao said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the Centre to give power to states to implement reservations. He said he will mobilise the support of CMs of other states to achieve this. He said the party MPs will fight in Parliament to secure the Centre’s approval for the TS quota Act. “Each state has its own social composition. A flat 50 per cent quota for all states is not practical. The Centre should let the states decide on reservations,” Mr Rao said.