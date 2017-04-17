Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC, 6th time this month

PTI
Published Apr 17, 2017, 10:15 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2017, 10:23 am IST
Army troops deployed on forward posts retaliated and the exchange was continuing till last reports came in.
There were four violations of the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch in March. (Photo: AP/Representational Image)
 There were four violations of the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch in March. (Photo: AP/Representational Image)

Jammu: Pakistani troops fired from automatic weapons and shelled mortars on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, in the sixth instance of ceasefire violation this month.

"Pakistani Army fired indiscriminately from small arms and automatic weapons and resorted to mortar shelling from 0800 hours today on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Noushera belt of Rajouri district," a defence spokesman said.

Army troops deployed on forward posts retaliated and the exchange was continuing till last reports came in.

This is the sixth ceasefire violation this month.

On April 8, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to firing on forward posts.

On April 5, ceasefire violation took place along the LoC in Poonch district.

On April 4, Pakistani Army fired mortar shells on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district.

On April 3, Pakistani troops had shelled mortar bombs on forward posts in Balakote sector of Rajouri district.

In the second ceasefire violation on April 3, Pakistani troops had shelled Indian posts along the LoC in Digwar area in Poonch sector.

In the same area, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), Naib Subedar S Sanayaima Som, was killed in an improvise explosive device (IED) blast along the LoC in Poonch sector on April 1.

There were four violations of the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch in March.

On March 9, army jawan Deepak Jagannath Ghadge was killed when Pakistani soldiers initiated indiscriminate and unprovoked firing along the LoC in Poonch.

In 2016 there were 228 instances of ceasefire violation along the LoC, while there were 221 instances of ceasefire violation along the International Border (IB).

Tags: loc, ceasefire violation, pakistan, rajouri
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple, Google, Facebook to last till 2075: Steve Wozniak

Apple Co-founder, Steve Wozniak
 

Twitterati trolls RPSG team owner’s brother Harsh Goenka after MS Dhoni's huge six

MS Dhoni danced down the track off Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling and hit a humongous six which landed on the rooftop of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Alia Bhatt comes out in support of Snapchat CEO after ‘poor India’ controversy

Alia Bhatt was last seen in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania.'
 

Over 50 Indians under 30 yrs named in Forbes' for ‘pushing boundaries of innovation’

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar and Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik. (Photo: PTI)
 

Revenge for Jose Mourinho as Manchester United stun Chelsea

Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera's goals gave Manchester United a win that leaves Chelsea just four points above Tottenham Hotspur with six games to play. (Photo: AP)
 

Sebastian Vettel triumphs in Bahrain as Lewis Hamilton pays penalty

It was Sebastian Vettel's third win in Bahrain and the 44th of his career, a landmark that left him satisfied with his and the team's work which proved that Ferrari, who employed an aggressive strategy, are back as championship contenders.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Curious women trigger false alarm on Suraksha app

Fifty-one Pink Hoysalas were launched on April 10 for round-the-clock safety of women.

Historic college needs urgent Osmania University attention

It is in the premises of this building that Ronald Ross (1857-1932), the India born British doctor, discovered that the malarial parasite was being transmitted by mosquitoes. This big scientific discovery fetched him global fame and later Nobel Prize in 1902.

Karnataka has no right over ‘Beaulieu’ Estate, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India

Hyderabad: JNTU finds fault with colleges

Explanations from each college would be placed before an internal committee of the JNTU which will examine them and take a call on granting or rejecting affiliation for PG courses in those colleges during the forthcoming academic year.

Telangana: Colleges don’t wait, fill up seats

College managements are not worried. “Instead of the students, college staff will submit the online registrations. While blocking seats, we are asking parents to give at least three options in nearby areas as most of the corporate colleges have multiple branches in the state capital,” a faculty member from a college said.(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham