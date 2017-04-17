Nation, Current Affairs

Efforts being made to destroy AIADMK: Dhinakaran on bribery charges

PTI
Published Apr 17, 2017, 12:35 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2017, 1:33 pm IST
After FIR was filed against him for allegedly trying to bribe an EC official, Dhinakaran vowed to fight the case legally.
AIADMK Deputy General Secretary and party's RK Nagar Assembly by-poll candidate TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: DC)
  AIADMK Deputy General Secretary and party's RK Nagar Assembly by-poll candidate TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: AIADMK (Amma) Deputy General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran, booked by Delhi Police for allegedly trying to bribe an Election Commission official, vowed on Monday to fight the case legally and alleged that efforts were being made to "destroy our organisation politically".

The crime branch of Delhi Police booked Dhinakaran for allegedly trying to bribe an Election Commission official to get the 'Two Leaves' poll symbol in the by-election to the R K Nagar Assembly seat.

He was booked following the arrest of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, a middleman, from a five-star hotel in Delhi on Sunday.

The leader of the V K Sasikala faction of the ruling party also claimed he did not know Sukesh Chandrasekhar, a middleman arrested by the Delhi police in this matter.

"I will answer if I get summons. I will face it legally. How does a broker or somebody say the money was from TTV Dhinakaran? I don't know anybody by that name nor have I come across any such name in my life," he told reporters here.

He claimed efforts were on to "destroy our organisation politically," but said he was not aware who was doing so.

"Such information is being spread to destroy our organisation politically. It is basically wrong to say that Sukesh has spoken to me. I don't know any such person. I don't know what is the plan and who is doing it," Dhinakaran, on his way to meet his aunt and jailed party chief Sasikala at Bengaluru, said.

He also denied the bribery charges, saying "I didn't bribe anybody."

The Election Commission had frozen AIADMK's 'Two Leaves' symbol after the two factions led by Sasikala and former chief minister O Panneerselvam staked claim to it.

The bypoll to the R K Nagar Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu was scheduled for April 12, but the EC cancelled it, saying the electoral process had been "seriously vitiated" by parties through use of money power.

Dhinakaran was the candidate of the Sasikala faction.

The seat fell vacant after the death of then chief minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5.

Tags: ttv dhinakaran, aiadmk amma, election commission, rk nagar bypoll, suresh chandrasekhar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

The AIADMK Deputy General Secretary and party's RK Nagar Assembly by-poll candidate TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: File)

FIR against Dhinakaran for offering bribe for AIADMK 'Two Leaves' symbol

Dhinakaran's alleged middleman was arrested on Sunday night. Rs 50 crores were to be paid to Election Commission as bribe.
17 Apr 2017 9:22 AM
AIADMK (Amma) candidate for the April 12 RK Nagar bypoll candidate T T V Dinakaran

‘Two Leaves’ symbol on website was ‘unnoticed’, will be removed: Dinakaran

The ‘Two Leaves’ symbol was frozen by the Election Commission ahead of the April 12 RK Nagar Assembly byelection.
06 Apr 2017 4:33 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars voted at the IIFA Awards voting weekend event 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Sushant-Kriti, Shilpa, other stars vote for IIFA Awards 2017
Bollywood celebrities sure do know how to make the most of their happening weekends. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Arjun, Sonakshi, Tiger sure do know how to up the glamour game
Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Shraddha Kapoor were among the celebrities seen in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebrities impress with their fashion game
Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped while exiting a restaurant in Bandra after a bash on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Shraddha, Shilpa, others have an enjoyable time at bash in Bandra
Sonakshi Sinha and other members of the team of 'Noor' were present during the promotions of the film in Noida on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha and Kanan Gill promote Noor in Noida
Legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said that the upcoming film 'Sachin - A Billion Dreams' has helped him

Hope the film will be an avenue for fans: Sachin launches his film's trailer
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Singapore Super Series: B Sai Praneeth's gesture towards Kidambi Srikanth wins hearts

Clinching Singapore Super Series title, B Sai Praneeth became only the fourth Indian shuttler after Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth to have won a Super Series event. (Photo: Kidambi Srikanth Facebook)
 

8 Android smartphones that received a price-cut recently

(Representational image)
 

YouTube has a secret “Dark Mode” – How to get it?

Note that this is an experimental feature and may be withdrawn anytime.
 

If Royal Challengers Bangalore play like this, we don’t deserve to win: Virat Kohli

With a defeat against Rising Pune Supergiant, RCB has now lost four out of their five games in IPL 2017. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Footage of lions blocking busy highway in Gujarat goes viral

The king of the jungle showing who's boss (Photo: YouTube)
 

How safe is Samsung’s Galaxy S8 when compared to Note 7?

(Image: Representational image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mulayam living in the past, unaware of BJP's current strength: JD(U)

Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Curious women trigger false alarm on Suraksha app

Fifty-one Pink Hoysalas were launched on April 10 for round-the-clock safety of women.

Historic college needs urgent Osmania University attention

It is in the premises of this building that Ronald Ross (1857-1932), the India born British doctor, discovered that the malarial parasite was being transmitted by mosquitoes. This big scientific discovery fetched him global fame and later Nobel Prize in 1902.

Karnataka has no right over ‘Beaulieu’ Estate, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India

Hyderabad: JNTU finds fault with colleges

Explanations from each college would be placed before an internal committee of the JNTU which will examine them and take a call on granting or rejecting affiliation for PG courses in those colleges during the forthcoming academic year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham