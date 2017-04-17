Malappuram bypoll: IUML candidate PK Kunhalikutty leads, counting on

Malappuram: The counting of votes polled in the April 12 Malappuram Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala is currently underway amid tight security.

According to Election Commission data, 70.41 percent out of 13.12 lakh voters had exercised their franchise, marking a slight dip from the 71.41 per cent polled in the 2014 general election in the minority-dominated constituency.

The counting is going on at the Government College Malappuram. The postal ballots are being counted in the first session. The counting is expected to end by 11 am.

Initial trends show Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate PK Kunhalikutty leading by more than 3,000 votes. He is backed by the Congress-led UDF.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of former Union Minister and IUML leader E Ahamed, prior to the presentation of the Budget on February 1.