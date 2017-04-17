 LIVE !  :  Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struck with the very first ball of the KXIP innings. (Photo: BCCI) Live | SRH vs KXIP: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes again, Glenn Maxwell departs
 
AIADMK MLAs likely to discuss merger of OPS, Sasikala factions tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 17, 2017, 8:58 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2017, 9:13 pm IST
Earlier today, OPS had expressed confidence that leaders of Sasikala-led faction would approach him for merger talks.
Former chief minister O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala. (Photos: PTI)
Chennai: AIADMK MLAs have been asked to meet in Chennai on Tuesday, where they are expected to discuss merger of two factions of the party – O Panneerselvam-led AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma and VK Sasikala-led AIADMK (Amma).

Earlier on Monday Panneerselvam expressed confidence that the TTV Dhinakaran-led faction leaders would approach him for merger talks.

On speculations about merger of the two AIADMK factions and that he was going to be made "general secretary," he said no one has approached him for it so far.

"If approached, we are ready to sit and talk and I have confidence that they (leaders) will come (for talks)," he told reporters at the airport here.

His remarks came amid the speculations in a section of media that a merger was on the cards after dumping party interim chief V K Sasikala and her family, including deputy chief Dhinakaran.

On the FIR against Dhinakaran, the former chief minister said he would comment on it after getting full information.

Answering a question, he said, only his faction would get the AIADMK party's two leaves symbol.

The talks on merger of the two factions began after an FIR was registered against Dhinakaran for allegedly offering a bribe to the Election Commission for ownership of the 'Two Leaves' symbol.

Dhinakaran's alleged middleman, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, was arrested from Hyatt hotel in Delhi on Sunday night, and Rs 1.3 crore was recovered from him. Around Rs 50 crores were to be paid as bribe, according to reports.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has sent Sukesh Chandrasekhar to eight days police custody.

Tags: aiadmk, sasikala, dhinakaran, bribery charges
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

