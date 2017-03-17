Will send you to jail right now, Madras HC tells man claiming to be Jaya's son

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday reprimanded a man, who claimed to be the "secret son" of former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, questioning the genuineness of documents submitted by him.

"I can send this man straightaway to jail. I will ask police officers to take him to jail now itself," Justice R Mahadevan said.

The judge directed him to appear before the Commissioner of Police tomorrow itself and handover original documents for verification.

The man, J Krishnamoorthy, had moved the court, saying he was born to Jayalalithaa and late Telugu actor Shoban Babu.

He submitted some documents, including a deed of adoption. He also sought the court's help to declare him as her son and hence entitled to her properties, including the Poes Garden residence.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the Director General of Police to provide him security, as he feared threats from the family of Jayalalithaa's aide and AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala.

The petition had been filed in the High Court Registry a week ago and it came up today for maintainability.

The judge said the petitioner had "fabricated" the documents.

"... Even if the documents are placed before an LKG student, he will say that they are fabricated documents. You attached a photo available in public domain. Do you think anyone can just walk in and initiate PIL proceedings?," the judge said.

"Don't play with the court," the judge said before directing additional public prosecutor Emilias to ascertain the genuineness of the documents.

The documents should be placed before the commissioner of police. "Let the commissioner verify the genuineness of the documents."

The petitioner had claimed that he was born in 1985 and that a year later he was given in adoption to the family of

Erode-based Vasanthamani, who allegedly worked in former chief minister M G Ramachandran's household in the late 1980s.

According to the petitioner, the 'adoption deed' which had photographs and signatures of Jayalalithaa, Shoban Babu and Vasanthamani on the rear, had the signature of M G Ramachandran as 'witnesses' to adoption.

Referring to this, the judge said the late chief minister M G Ramachandran was not able to move even his hand around the time the document was allegedly prepared.

"But the document shows that he has signed," the judge said.

"This man (petitioner) has fabricated the document...," the judge said.

The judge asked Social Activist 'Traffic' Ramaswamy who accompanied the petitioner if he had seen the documents.

"What is your role here. You have done marvellous service to the society through this court. I can send this man straightaway to jail.... Are you satisfied with the document?," the judge asked.