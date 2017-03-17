Nation, Current Affairs

'Shamshan' won against 'kabrastan' in UP: Asaduddin Owaisi

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2017, 7:19 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 7:19 pm IST
'If there is electricity in kabrastan, it must also be available in a samshan,' PM Modi had said during a poll rally in UP.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)
 AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi today termed "shamshan winning against kabrastan" the BJP's resounding victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"The classic example is (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi's reference to freedom from slavery of thousand years, where he was referring to the cultural nationalism.

"And now, one party is trying to impose its ideology and thoughts on minorities. The BJP's victory in UP is 'shamshan (crematorium) winning against kabrastan (graveyard)," the Hyderabad MP said at the India Today conclave here.

During a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh, Modi had stressed that there should be no discrimination on the basis of caste and religion. "If there is electricity in kabrastan and during Ramzan, it must also be available in a samshan and during Diwali," Modi had said.

In the bitterly-fought election, the BJP secured a landslide mandate, winning 312 out of 403 seats in the northern state.

Owaisi observed that days of the dynastic politics are certainly over now.

"One has to be an effective communicator to reach out to people. And you do not have to be a junior Modi to defeat Narendra Modi," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Social Welfare Sajjad Lone and the BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe were other participants in the session on topic "A million mutinies, What makes an Indian?" 

Sahasrabuddhe said, "Voters in Uttar Pradesh have overwhelmingly voted for the BJP. We have broken the vote bank politics. There was a major backlog of development in UP which BJP has addressed to and secured votes." 

Countering him, Owaisi asked why a single candidate of BJP could not win in the Valley.

"If the BJP was addressing a constituency of development, then why a single Muslim woman candidate was not fielded? BJP has not even given ticket to any Muslim candidates (in UP elections)," the AIMIM chief said.

However, Sahasrabuddhe said that besides all forms of democracy, the BJP also believe in "spiritual democracy where all beliefs are respected and accepted." 

He said it was "highly impossible" to impose one thought on another community.

Tags: shamshan kabristan, asaduddin owaisi, up elections, narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

World Gallery

Muddy water spilled onto streets and into homes in a new round of unusually heavy rains that has killed at least a dozen people in Peru and now threatens flooding in the capital.

Floods, mudslides kill dozens in Peru amid unusually heavy rainfall
Pirates-turned-fishermen from the village of Eyl in Somalia are being targetted by illegal fishermen at sea. Monday’s hijacking of an oil tanker off Somalia’s northern coast surprised the international shipping community after several years without a pirate attack on a large commercial vessel there. (Photo: AP)

Somali fishermen consider returning to piracy citing illegal fishing trade
Winter Storm Stella unleashed its fury on much of the northeastern United States on March 14, dropping snow and sleet across the region. A man clears the sidewalk near Madison Square Park at the foot of the Flatiron building in Manhattan during a snowstorm in New York. (Photo: AFP)

Winter Storm Stella buries northeastern US in 2 feet deep snow
Police tore down hundreds of temporary huts in the Nepalese capital where people have been living for two years since losing their homes in the 2015 earthquake.

Nowhere to go: Nepal police tear down earthquake victim camp
Graffiti artist Maiara Viana Rodrigues paints a mural at her home neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Brazilian mural artist inspires women around the world
A member of the Tinstix of Dynamite aerobatics team flies in front of a wall of fire during the Australian International Airshow in Melbourne.

Australian Airshow 2017: Spectacular scenes in the skies
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: India reply strongly after Steve Smith's 178

Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul (5/124) and KL Rahul’s 67 made sure India put up a fight against Steve Smith-led Australian side in the third Test in Ranchi. (Photo: AP)
 

Punjab farmer wins train, station master's office in legal fight with railway

Representational Image. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: AIB's honest take on conference calls at work is hilarious

The video is a satirical take on the workplace (Photo: YouTube)
 

Saina Nehwal to donate Rs. 6 lakhs to families of CRPF jawans killed in Sukma
 

MS Dhoni tips for Shreevats Goswami: It takes 2 hits to return to form

Bengal's wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami got some priceless suggestions from MS Dhoni during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Photo: PTI / ICC)
 

Virat Kohli is on a different planet, says Andrew Flintoff
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

There should be no room for intolerance, in educational institutions: Prez

President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: PTI)

Security enhanced at Taj Mahal after ISIS-linked media group releases graphic

Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (Photo: AFP)

UP: Leave or face 'Trump-like' action, posters warn Muslims near Bareilly

The anti-Muslim posters emerged overnight after the results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls were announced. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)

Probe into assault on Arunachal student in Bengaluru unsatisfactory: Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Photo: File)

Bilkis Bano gangrape case: HC directs CBI to submit details of all convicts

Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham