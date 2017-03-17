 LIVE !  :  KL Rahul brought up his 4th half-century in the series as India made a promising start after Australia scored 451 in the first innings. (Photo: BCCI) Live, India vs Aus, 3rd Test Day 2: Rahul leads India's charge after Australia's 451
 
Nation, Current Affairs

RSS man Trivendra Singh Rawat BJP's top pick for Uttarakhand CM: reports

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 17, 2017, 2:30 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 2:31 pm IST
Rawat has worked closely with BJP President Amit Shah during the 2014 general elections.
Trivendra Singh Rawat has left behind other probables for the top post like Satpla Maharaj, who left Congress to join BJP in 2014, and Prakash Pant, the first Speaker of the state. (Photo: Facebook)
 Trivendra Singh Rawat has left behind other probables for the top post like Satpla Maharaj, who left Congress to join BJP in 2014, and Prakash Pant, the first Speaker of the state. (Photo: Facebook)

Dehradun: Former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak Trivendra Singh Rawat, who is now part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is the front runner to become Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

According to reports, Trivendra Singh Rawat has left behind other probables for the top post like Satpla Maharaj, who left Congress to join BJP in 2014, and Prakash Pant, the first Speaker of the state after it was formed in 2000.

However, Rawat is not merely an RSS man, but also enjoys the support of BJP President Amit Shah, reports said. The two worked closely together during the 2014 national election when Shah was in charge of UP and Rawat was his deputy.

BJP lawmakers will meet on Friday to select a Parliamentary party leader. But the final decision will be Amit Shah’s.

BJP won 57 out of the 70 seats in Uttarakhand, demolishing the ruling Congress in the recently concluded elections. The new Uttarakhand CM and cabinet will be sworn in tomorrow at Dehradun’s parade ground. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Amit Shah will attend the ceremony.

An announcement on who will be the Uttar Pradesh CM will also be made on Saturday. The BJP won a record 312 of the 403 seats in the state Assembly, the second-biggest electoral win in the state since Independence.

Tags: trivendra singh rawat, bjp, uttarakhand elections, amit shah
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun

Related Stories

BJP in-charge for Uttarakhand, Shyam Jaju with Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank celebrating the party's victory in Assembly elections in Dehradun. (Photo: PTI/File)

Uttarakhand BJP legislature party to meet tomorrow to pick CM candidate

The BJP scored a massive victory in the recently held Assembly elections winning 57 of the 70 seats.
16 Mar 2017 8:45 PM
BJP supporters celebrating the party's victory in UP and Uttarakhand Assembly polls in Surat. (Photo: PTI)

Uttarakhand election results 2017: BJP rides Modi wave, annihilates Cong

The party received a clear mandate and caused some serious damage to the outgoing Congress’s seat toll.
10 Mar 2017 5:12 PM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Glenn Maxwell becomes 2nd Australian to score tons in Test cricket, ODIs and T20Is

With a hundred in the Ranchi Test against India, Glenn Maxwell joined the likes of Tillakatne Dilshan, Faf Du Plessis, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill, Mahela Jayawardene, Tamim Iqbal, Brendon McCullum, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson who have hundreds against their names in Tests, ODIs and T20s. (Photo: AP)
 

Live, India vs Aus, 3rd Test Day 2: Rahul leads India's charge after Australia's 451

KL Rahul brought up his 4th half-century in the series as India made a promising start after Australia scored 451 in the first innings. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Woman hits back hard against sexual harassment at the workplace

The video comes at a crucial time (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sierra Leone pastor unearths 706-carat diamond, possibly 10th largest ever found

In this photo taken from video footage, Sierra Leone's Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray hands a diamond during a meeting with delegates of Kono district, where the gem was found, at the presidential office in Freetown, Sierra Leone. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli does not take field on day two

Virat Kohli, however, was seen joining his teammates at the warm-up before the start of play and had a long discussion with coach Anil Kumble and selector Devang Gandhi. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Pictures: Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte start Padman shoot in Indore

The pictures of Akshay and Radhika shared on Twitter by his fan club. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@Akkistaan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Major parties spent Rs 5,500 cr on UP poll campaign: study

Two-thirds of voters found that candidates spent a lot more than ever before. (Photo: PTI)

HC orders CBI to conduct preliminary inquiry into Narada sting

Calcutta High Court.

India raises concerns with Pakistan over missing clerics

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

Justice Karnan demands Rs 14 crore from SC for ‘insulting in public’

Calcutta High Court Justice C.S. Karnan. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Pune: Parents of 4-yr-old heart patient write to Modi seeking financial aid

Aaradhya parents feel that Prime Minister Modi will definitely help their daughter as he did last year with Vaishali, who also had the same problem.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham