RSS man Trivendra Singh Rawat BJP's top pick for Uttarakhand CM: reports

Dehradun: Former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak Trivendra Singh Rawat, who is now part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is the front runner to become Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

According to reports, Trivendra Singh Rawat has left behind other probables for the top post like Satpla Maharaj, who left Congress to join BJP in 2014, and Prakash Pant, the first Speaker of the state after it was formed in 2000.

However, Rawat is not merely an RSS man, but also enjoys the support of BJP President Amit Shah, reports said. The two worked closely together during the 2014 national election when Shah was in charge of UP and Rawat was his deputy.

BJP lawmakers will meet on Friday to select a Parliamentary party leader. But the final decision will be Amit Shah’s.

BJP won 57 out of the 70 seats in Uttarakhand, demolishing the ruling Congress in the recently concluded elections. The new Uttarakhand CM and cabinet will be sworn in tomorrow at Dehradun’s parade ground. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Amit Shah will attend the ceremony.

An announcement on who will be the Uttar Pradesh CM will also be made on Saturday. The BJP won a record 312 of the 403 seats in the state Assembly, the second-biggest electoral win in the state since Independence.