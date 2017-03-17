Nation, Current Affairs

Pak agencies behind disappearance of Indian Sufi clerics: report

ANI
Published Mar 17, 2017, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 4:16 pm IST
Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that she has taken up the matter with Islamabad.
Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami, the Sufi clerics who have gone missing. (Photo: File)
 Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami, the Sufi clerics who have gone missing. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Pakistan intelligence agencies are behind the disappearance of two Indian Sufi clerics missing since Thursday, an ANI report said.

According to PTI sources in New Delhi, Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami had gone to visit the famous Daata Darbar shrine in Lahore and were to catch a flight from there to Karachi on Wednesday.

"As per their families, while Asif was allowed to go to Karachi, Nazim was stopped at the Lahore airport on grounds of incomplete travel papers.”

"While Nazim went missing from Lahore airport, Asif went missing after arriving at the Karachi airport," sources told PTI.

Syed Asif Ali Nizami is the head priest of New Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah.

Meanwhile, a Dargah Committee meeting is underway in Delhi's Nizamuddin regarding the disappearances.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that she has taken up the matter with Islamabad.

The matter has been taken up with the Pakistan government both in New Delhi as well as through the Indian mission in Islamabad,

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria also acknowledged that an Indian request seeking assistance for the recovery of two clerics had been received.

