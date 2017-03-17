 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Glenn Maxwell. (Photo: BCCI) Live, India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: Aus 401/7 at lunch, Smith reaches 150
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Justice Karnan demands Rs 14 crore from SC for ‘insulting in public’

ANI
Published Mar 17, 2017, 11:29 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 11:30 am IST
This came days after a bailable warrant was issued against him for his allegations against the SC and High Court judges.
Calcutta High Court Justice C.S. Karnan. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Calcutta High Court Justice C.S. Karnan. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: Sitting Calcutta High Court Judge Justice C.S. Karnan in a letter addressed to seven senior most judges demanded a compensation of Rs 14 crore for disturbing his mind and normal life.

This came days after a bailable warrant was issued against him for his allegations against the Supreme Court and High Court judges.

Justice Karnan has said if his demand is not met then he would restrain the judicial and administrative work of these judges.

Justice Karnan in his two page letter to the seven judges said, "You have constituted an unconstitutional bench after breaking the Indian constitutional law and passed a suo motu contempt order and restrained me from judicial and administrative work and that order was passed with malafide intention in order to harass a Dalit Judge (myself)."

"Judge means a dignified person of law who has to hear both sides of the case and pass order in accordance with law. Hence, I request you (CJI and other six judges) to cancel the unconstitutional bench and restore my normal work. The seven judges should pay compensation, a sum of Rs 14 crore since you have disturbed my mind and my normal life, besides you have insulted me in the general public consisting of a population of 120 crores in India due to lack of legal knowledge," the letter added.

In his letter, he alleged that these senior judges have issued the order to protect the 20 judges against whom he has filed a complaint for dishonesty.

"All seven judges shall pay a part of the compensation within a period of seven days from the receipt of this order, failing which on the same stand (on the same footing), I will restrain judicial and administrative work of yours," the letter states.

Tags: justice cs karnan, supreme court, contempt case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday launched world's first app for breast health in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan launches world's first app for breast health
Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Wednesday and her close friends were seen arriving at her residence for a bash at night. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Karan, Sidharth come out to celebrate Alia's birthday
Numerous stars from the film industry were snapped at the Femina Beauty Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Jacqueline, Swara, Vaani make fashion statement at awards show
Bollywood actresses were clicked by the cameras as they shot for various reality shows in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Sonakshi, Vidya, Shilpa shoot for reality shows in style
Aamir Khan had a busy birthday as he celebrated with media in the afternoon, with friends and relatives in the night and also shot for a Marathi television show in between on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir celebrates with media, well-wishers, shoots for TV show on birthday
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the wedding reception of Renu Chaniani and Aditya Garware in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars look their glamorous best at wedding reception
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sierra Leone pastor unearths 706-carat diamond, possibly 10th largest ever found

In this photo taken from video footage, Sierra Leone's Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray hands a diamond during a meeting with delegates of Kono district, where the gem was found, at the presidential office in Freetown, Sierra Leone. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli does not take field on day two

Virat Kohli, however, was seen joining his teammates at the warm-up before the start of play and had a long discussion with coach Anil Kumble and selector Devang Gandhi. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Pictures: Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte start Padman shoot in Indore

The pictures of Akshay and Radhika shared on Twitter by his fan club. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@Akkistaan)
 

Conjoined twin sisters born in West Bank share one heart

The operation requires the girls to reach Saudi Arabia through Jordan but is very expensive the costs are passed on to the Palestinian Authority. (Photo: AFP)
 

MS Dhoni, Jharkhand teammates rescued from hotel fire in Delhi

The Friday semi-finals between Jharkhand and West Bengal has been postponed to Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 

McDonalds serves anti-Trump tweet, says its account was 'compromised'

The quickly deleted tweet offered an uncharitable appraisal of Trump, saying,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pune: Parents of 4-yr-old heart patient write to Modi seeking financial aid

Aaradhya parents feel that Prime Minister Modi will definitely help their daughter as he did last year with Vaishali, who also had the same problem.

Goa: Money power proved stronger than people's power, says Digvijaya

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday lamented that money power proved stronger than people's power finally.

Dalit JNU student suicide: Police to scan Muthukrishnan's FB, calls

Dalit JNU scholar J Muthukrishnan. (Photo: Facebook)

Congress accuses BJP of 'manufactured majority' in Manipur

Congress senior spokesperson C P Joshi also said the BJP playing politics of this kind is dangerous for the country and today when the government was formed there was a day for introspection in democracy. (Photo: PTI/ File)

Nizamuddin Dargah head priest among 2 Indian clerics missing in Pakistan

Asif Nizami, the chief priest and Nazim Nizami (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham