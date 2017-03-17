 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Pat Cummins. (Photo: BCCI) Live, India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: Aus 451-all out, Jadeja takes five-for
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Intervene soon to pass Women's Reservation Bill, Stalin writes to Modi

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2017, 1:58 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 2:00 pm IST
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had made two 'great efforts,'  in 1998 and 1999, to get the bill passed, but in vain, Stalin said.
DMK Working President M.K. Stalin. (Photo: File)
 DMK Working President M.K. Stalin. (Photo: File)

Chennai: DMK Working President and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly M K Stalin today sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in ensuring the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill.

"The bill which was moved to empower women's voice in the Legislatures and Parliament of our great nation is struggling to succeed. This is really disheartening," he said in a letter to Modi.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had made two 'great efforts,'  in 1998 and 1999, to get the bill passed, "but the efforts did not materialise," he said.

Stalin recalled that his father and DMK President M Karunanidhi had written to Modi in 2014 mentioning Vajpayee's efforts in this regard and had "pleaded" with him to pass the Women's Reservation Bill.

He said his party has been consistently seeking social, economic and political justice for women and fighting for women's emancipation "in letter and spirit."

DMK considers women's rights as human rights and therefore had brought legislations to empower and honour the women in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said.

These included an Act granting equal rights to women in inheritance of property, 33 per cent reservation for them in local bodies and a 30 per cent quota in government jobs, Stalin said.

Seeking Modi's "personal intervention at the earliest" to get the Women's Reservation Bill passed, Stalin said it will facilitate the "long-pending representation" for women in legislatures.

Tags: mk stalin, women's reservation bill, narendra modi, atal bihari vajpayee
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Glenn Maxwell becomes 2nd Australian to score tons in Test cricket, ODIs and T20Is

With a hundred in the Ranchi Test against India, Glenn Maxwell joined the likes of Tillakatne Dilshan, Faf Du Plessis, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill, Mahela Jayawardene, Tamim Iqbal, Brendon McCullum, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson who have hundreds against their names in Tests, ODIs and T20s. (Photo: AP)
 

Live, India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: Aus 451-all out, Jadeja takes five-for

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Pat Cummins. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Woman hits back hard against sexual harassment at the workplace

The video comes at a crucial time (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sierra Leone pastor unearths 706-carat diamond, possibly 10th largest ever found

In this photo taken from video footage, Sierra Leone's Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray hands a diamond during a meeting with delegates of Kono district, where the gem was found, at the presidential office in Freetown, Sierra Leone. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli does not take field on day two

Virat Kohli, however, was seen joining his teammates at the warm-up before the start of play and had a long discussion with coach Anil Kumble and selector Devang Gandhi. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Pictures: Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte start Padman shoot in Indore

The pictures of Akshay and Radhika shared on Twitter by his fan club. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@Akkistaan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Major parties spent Rs 5,500 cr on UP poll campaign: study

Two-thirds of voters found that candidates spent a lot more than ever before. (Photo: PTI)

HC orders CBI to conduct preliminary inquiry into Narada sting

Calcutta High Court.

India raises concerns with Pakistan over missing clerics

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

Justice Karnan demands Rs 14 crore from SC for ‘insulting in public’

Calcutta High Court Justice C.S. Karnan. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Pune: Parents of 4-yr-old heart patient write to Modi seeking financial aid

Aaradhya parents feel that Prime Minister Modi will definitely help their daughter as he did last year with Vaishali, who also had the same problem.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham