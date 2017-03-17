India rejects Pakistan’s efforts to meddle with legal system

New Delhi: India on Thursday, on the topic of Pakistan having expressed concern over acquittal of Assemanand in Ajmer Sharif blast case, rejected Pakistan’s “efforts and intention to meddle” in the country’s internal affairs, including in the Indian judicial process.

“We also totally reject the ulterior link which is sought to be established by Pakistan with any other matter under the purview of the Indian courts. A strong India democracy and justice system obviously need no self-serving sermons from anybody much less from a country like Pakistan,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

The spokesperson further said Pakistan should take action to dismantle the infrastructure of terrorism in its own territory or the territory under its control, and bring to justice the masterminds who enjoy freedom in Pakistani territory. Pakistan had summoned India’s deputy high commissioner to express its concern over Assemanand’s acquittal.