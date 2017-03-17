BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat to be sworn in as Uttarakhand CM tomorrow

Dehradun: Uttarakhand BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat was on Friday elected as the Legislature Party leader in the state, thus making him the Chief Ministerial choice of the saffron party.

Rawat will take oath as the CM of the hilly state on Saturday at 3 pm.

The BJP leader is close to party chief Amit Shah, and helped him during the 2014 Uttar Pradesh campaign, where BJP won 71 seats.

Rawat is also a former pracharak of the RSS.

He has left behind other probables for the CM post like Satpla Maharaj, who left Congress to join BJP in 2014, and Prakash Pant, the first Speaker of the state after it was formed in 2000.