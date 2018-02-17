search on deccanchronicle.com
Will take 'appropriate supervisory action' in PNB fraud case: RBI

PTI
Published Feb 17, 2018, 8:54 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2018, 8:54 am IST
The PNB has been rocked by a Rs 11,400-cr fraud allegedly involving billionaire Nirav Modi.
State-owned PNB detected a USD 1.77 billion scam where billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) from a branch in Mumbai to secure overseas credit from other Indian lenders. (Photo: Facebook/File)
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has already undertaken an assessment of control systems at scam-hit Punjab National Bank and will take "appropriate supervisory action". 

The country's second largest state-run lender has been rocked by a Rs 11,400-crore fraud allegedly involving billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi. 

 

In a statement, the central bank said it has already undertaken a supervisory assessment of control systems in Punjab National Bank (PNB). 

"The fraud in PNB is a case of operational risk arising on account of delinquent behaviour by one or more employees of the bank and failure of internal controls. 

"RBI has already undertaken a supervisory assessment of control systems in PNB and will take appropriate supervisory action," it said. 

The RBI also denied media reports that it had directed PNB to meet its commitments under the letters of undertaking (LoUs) to other banks. 

State-owned PNB detected a USD 1.77 billion scam where billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) from a branch in Mumbai to secure overseas credit from other Indian lenders. 

Tags: punjab national bank, pnb fraud case, nirav modi, rbi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




