Want justice for AP, ready for any sacrifices: Naidu to PM, Union ministers

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday lashed out at the Centre for not doing justice to the state.

Chandrababu said his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) did not break its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the sake of doing justice to the state of Andhra Pradesh.

He said he visited Delhi 29 times and met everyone several times but still nothing was done.

The TDP had been at loggerheads with the Centre over the allocations of funds to AP in the Union Budget.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had expressed his disappointment with Centre for various issues including the Polavaram project and the Duggirajupatnam port in Nellore district in the Budget.

Demanding the Centre to do justice to the 5 crore people of Andhra, Naidu said that he was ready for debate on how much funds other states received and how much AP got.

"I am demanding PM and Union Ministers to do justice to Andhra. I am ready for any sacrifices for justice to Telugus," he said.

Naidu has fixed the end of the current Budget session as the deadline for the Central government to take action on pending issues of the state.

The Chief Minister had hinted at this during the party meeting earlier in February. “We will wait till the end of this Budget session. If the Centre does not take any steps towards the pending issues of AP, there will be no option except taking the extreme step on the TD and the BJP alliance,” Naidu said.

Naidu is of the opinion that the Centre must sort out some of the important financial issues before the end of this Budget session.

Naidu wants the centre to release about Rs 3,500 crore towards resource gap for the year 2014-15. For capital city construction, he wants Rs 4,000 crore to `5,000 crore, and for Polavaram Project Rs 4,000 crore.

Amid a strain in ties between the NDA and its ally TDP, the Centre has released a sum of Rs 1,269 crore to Andhra Pradesh under different heads in the last few days.