search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Want justice for AP, ready for any sacrifices: Naidu to PM, Union ministers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 17, 2018, 4:21 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2018, 4:21 pm IST
The TDP had been at loggerheads with the Centre over the allocations of funds to AP in the Union Budget.
Naidu said he visited Delhi 29 times and met everyone several times but still nothing was done. (Photo: File)
 Naidu said he visited Delhi 29 times and met everyone several times but still nothing was done. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday lashed out at the Centre for not doing justice to the state.

Chandrababu said his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) did not break its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the sake of doing justice to the state of Andhra Pradesh.

 

He said he visited Delhi 29 times and met everyone several times but still nothing was done.

The TDP had been at loggerheads with the Centre over the allocations of funds to AP in the Union Budget.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had expressed his disappointment with Centre for various issues including the Polavaram project and the Duggirajupatnam port in Nellore district in the Budget.

Demanding the Centre to do justice to the 5 crore people of Andhra, Naidu said that he was ready for debate on how much funds other states received and how much AP got.

"I am demanding PM and Union Ministers to do justice to Andhra. I am ready for any sacrifices for justice to Telugus," he said.

Naidu has fixed the end of the current Budget session as the deadline for the Central government to take action on pending issues of the state.

The Chief Minister had hinted at this during the party meeting earlier in February. “We will wait till the end of this Budget session. If the Centre does not take any steps towards the pending issues of AP, there will be no option except taking the extreme step on the TD and the BJP alliance,” Naidu said.

Naidu is of the opinion that the Centre must sort out some of the important financial issues before the end of this Budget session.

Naidu wants the centre to release about Rs 3,500 crore towards resource gap for the year 2014-15. For capital city construction, he wants Rs 4,000 crore to `5,000 crore, and for Polavaram Project Rs 4,000 crore.

Amid a strain in ties between the NDA and its ally TDP, the Centre has released a sum of Rs 1,269 crore to Andhra Pradesh under different heads in the last few days.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, tdp, bjp-tdp alliance, union budget, ap funds
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amy Jackson is no longer single and we now know who has stolen her heart

Some of the moments Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou spent together courtesy Instagram.
 

Twitter reacts to Chinese New Year TV gala's racist 'blackface' skit

The skit also stirred unease in China, where hundreds of Internet users expressed their dismay on the Weibo microblogging platform. (Photo: Twitter/thebruhnisher)
 

Here’s how eating slowly can help you lose weight

Results showed that compared with those who tended to gobble up their food, those who ate at a normal speed were 29 percent less likely to be obese. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

1More Triple Driver (Apple) review: Well-defined audio delivery

These headphones definitely sound great and completely justify the price.
 

Run Machine! 6 records Virat Kohli broke during South Africa vs India ODI series

With 558 in the series, Kohli set the record for the highest score by a captain in a bilateral ODI series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kooky cookie: Valentine's treats left by parent at daycare leaves staff feeling high

Two workers reported feeling woozy. About 10 others reported less intense symptoms. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi asked me to merge with Palanisamy faction to save AIADMK: OPS

Panneerselvam, who had become chief minister of the state following the death of his predecessor J Jayalalithaa in December 2016, said he told the prime minister he did not want any cabinet position and can settle for a party post. (Photo: (Photo: PTI/File)

Cong didn't do what was needed, we're doing it: Sitharaman on PNB fraud

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the entire might of the Government has been invoked to pin the 'culprit' Nirav Modi in the Rs 11,000-crore PNB fraud case. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Historic' ties: India-Iran ink 9 pacts, special focus on Chabahar port

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Religion is 'personal', 'way of worship', shouldn't be mixed with politics: Venkaiah

He was delivering the Sree Chithira Thirunal Memorial Lecture in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo: PTI/File)

UP police pats its own back, says criminals scared of crime, not cops

Uttar Pradesh Police congratulates self, says criminals scared of crime, not cops. (Representational Image | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham