Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu seeks to draw line between politics, religion

Aswathi Tirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bai presents an ‘Onavillu’ to Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on the sidelines of Sree Chithira Thirunal memorial lecture in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Culture minister A.K. Balan, Governor P. Sathasivam and minister for welfare of minorities K.T. Jaleel look on. (Photo: Peethambaran Payyeri)

Thiruvananthapuram: Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said that religion should not interfere in politics and politics should not interfere in religion while delivering the 24th Sree Chithira Thirunal Memorial Lecture at Kanakakkunnu palace here on Friday. “No party can stand for only one community. If development happened it would benefit all communities. It cannot be restricted to one community”, Mr Naidu said. He added that without ensuring women's empowerment, social justice could not be achieved in the country. He added that the present issues faced by the country could not be solved merely by passing legislation.

Political will and a strong administrative system was needed if a legislation had to be successful, said Mr Naidu. He also reminded the audience that the all round development of an individual had its roots in his attitude towards his/her mother, motherland and mother tongue. The temple entry proclamation made by Sree Chithira Thirunal which allowed the entry of dalits to temples should be seen as the most revolutionary reforms initiated in the country, said Mr Naidu.

Governor Justice P. Sathasivam who presided, described Sree Chithira Thirunal as one who recognised the people’s desire for a egalitarian society. Sree Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, who was the embodiment of simplicity and humility, was also a model for leaders of all times in respecting the will of the people – a quality that enriched any democracy, the Governor said. O. Rajagopal MLA who also spoke demanded that the name of the Trivandrum Internat- ional Airport be changed to Sree Chitira Thirunal Airport.