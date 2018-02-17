search on deccanchronicle.com
Union Minister Maneka Gandhi uses cussword on officer in UP's Bareilly

Published Feb 17, 2018, 10:29 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2018, 10:46 am IST
In the video, an angered Maneka Gandhi was heard rebuking the official, 'You are getting fat like a 'ha****zaada''.
Bareilly: In a shocking incident, Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Friday rebuked and abused an official and made fun of his weight after a complaint against him.

The Union minister abused the official while she was inspecting the PDS scheme in Uttar Pradesh's Baheri.

 

The official was being accused of corruption by people at the meeting. 

In the video, an angered Maneka Gandhi was heard rebuking the official, "You are getting fat like a 'ha****zaada'".

The Union minister abused the official in front of everyone in a packed room and humiliated him.

Others present in the room were seen accusing the official as well.

 

Tags: maneka gandhi, maneka gandhi abuses official, uttar pradesh, corruption
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly




