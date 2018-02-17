search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Religion is 'personal', 'way of worship', shouldn't be mixed with politics: Venkaiah

PTI
Published Feb 17, 2018, 2:27 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2018, 2:27 pm IST
Closing temples in the name of caste is 'totally wrong' and against the dharma, culture and the visions of the country, Venkaiah said.
He was delivering the Sree Chithira Thirunal Memorial Lecture in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo: PTI/File)
 He was delivering the Sree Chithira Thirunal Memorial Lecture in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu has cautioned against mixing religion with politics, saying religion was “personal” and a “way of worship.”

He was delivering the Sree Chithira Thirunal Memorial Lecture in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

 

Naidu said politics should not get into religion and religion should not get into politics and added that “religion is personal...it is a way of worship...we may pray to Allah..we may pray to Jesus Christ... we may pray Rama.. Krishna...Sai Baba...Lord Ayyappa”.

“If we believe in vasudhaiva kutumbakam and the spirit of the country is to treat everybody equal, how can anyone discriminate against people on the basis of religion and caste,” Naidu asked.

Closing temples in the name of caste is “totally wrong” and against the dharma, culture and the visions of the country, he said.

The vice-president said social justice and inclusion were part of the genesis of independent India and “we couldn’t have had a really free nation with a sizable unfree population”.

In the socio-economic context of pre-Independence India, removal of barriers to social integration of the Dalits was a big challenge, he said.

Naidu said there were Dalit movements demanding temple entry in different parts of India. Dalits had to force their way into Jagannath Temple in Odisha and Chamundi shrine in Rajasthan.

India cannot be called an ideal nation and an egalitarian civilised society, if people were divided like this, he said adding that the country had a tradition to treat everybody equally.

“Why is Indian civilisation still strong, vibrant...because we believe in sarva jana sukhino bhavantu...vasudhaiva kutumbakam...the entire universe is one family..we believe in the welfare of everbody...we take care of the well being of our neighbours...,” he said.

India has no history of attacking any country and it never believed in aggression, he added.

Naidu said people should be elected and selected on the basis of four Cs--character, calibre, capacity and conduct, but unfortunately, some political fronts in the country go by three Cs--caste, community and cash.

Detailing the responsibilities of administrators, the vice-president said a king or a democratic government has to be ever vigilant, ever watchful, and ever open to new trends.

“They need to be responsive to the changing needs and times if they have to stay relevant,” he said.

Lavishing praise on erstwhile Travancore King, Sree Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, Naidu said his historic Temple Entry Proclamation in 1936 was a “bold step”.

“Sree Chithira Thirunal was a trailblazer in establishing sound systems of education and health. The erstwhile king was veritably an icon of good governance embodying the essence of “Indianness”.

“He visualised that socio-economic development must be inclusive. He knew that this would necessitate broadening the base of education and universalise access to good quality education,” the vice-president said.

Naidu also urged people to draw inspiration from the great social reformer and work collectively to shape a vibrant, forward-looking India in the years to come.

The 24th Sree Chithira Thirunal Memorial Lecture was organised by the state-based Sree Chithira Thirunal Smaraka Samithy at the Kanakakunnu Palace in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala governor Justice P Sathasivam, state minister of cultural affairs AK Balan and members of the royal family attended the function.

Tags: venkaiah naidu, religion, politics
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amy Jackson is no longer single and we now know who has stolen her heart

Some of the moments Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou spent together courtesy Instagram.
 

Twitter reacts to Chinese New Year TV gala's racist 'blackface' skit

The skit also stirred unease in China, where hundreds of Internet users expressed their dismay on the Weibo microblogging platform. (Photo: Twitter/thebruhnisher)
 

Here’s how eating slowly can help you lose weight

Results showed that compared with those who tended to gobble up their food, those who ate at a normal speed were 29 percent less likely to be obese. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

1More Triple Driver (Apple) review: Well-defined audio delivery

These headphones definitely sound great and completely justify the price.
 

Run Machine! 6 records Virat Kohli broke during South Africa vs India ODI series

With 558 in the series, Kohli set the record for the highest score by a captain in a bilateral ODI series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kooky cookie: Valentine's treats left by parent at daycare leaves staff feeling high

Two workers reported feeling woozy. About 10 others reported less intense symptoms. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP police pats its own back, says criminals scared of crime, not cops

Uttar Pradesh Police congratulates self, says criminals scared of crime, not cops. (Representational Image | AFP)

Back to basics: Arvinder Singh Lovely rejoins Cong, says was 'misfit in BJP'

Months after joining BJP, Arvinder Singh Lovely makes a comeback in Congress on Saturday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Tripura to go to polls tomorrow; BJP looks to overthrow Manik 'sarkar'

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, who is seeking fifth term from his home constituency of Dhanpur, even stated that the main contest is between CPI(M) and the BJP in the February 18 assembly polls for 60 seats. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sex ratio at birth dips in 17 states, Modi's Gujarat falls by 53 points: report

According to the report, improvement in SRB was witnessed in Punjab, which registered a rise of 19 points, followed by Uttar Pradesh (10 points) and Bihar (9 points). (Representational Image)

CBI arrests PNB ex-official Gokulnath Shetty, key accused in bank fraud case

Besides Shetty (who is now retired), PNB’s single window operator (SWO) Manoj Kharat and authorised signatory of the billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi Group of Firms Hemant Bhat have been apprehended. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham