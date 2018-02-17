Hyderabad HC seeks Centre, Telangana response on creation of job for Pharm-D grads

Hyderabad: Hyderabad High Court on Friday granted two weeks to the Centre and Telangana Government to spell out their stand on creation of job and career opportunities to the Pharm-D and Pharm-D (PB) graduates in private and public sector hospitals in Telangana.

Justice A.V. Sesha Sai was dealing with the petition by PharmD Doctors Welfare Association seeking to declare illegal the action of the State Government and the Pharmacy Council of India in not providing job opportunities to the Pharm-D and Pharm-D (PB) graduates in pursuance of GO No 515 of August 12, 2014.

Counsel for petitioner C. Damodar Reddy submitted that though the Pharm-D and Pharm-D (PB) courses were introduced in 2008 and several batches and thousands of students had completed the courses, the respondents had not created job and career opportunities for them so far.

He urged the court to direct the Centre and the State Government for job creation for the petitioners as clinical pharmacists and drug information pharmacists in private and public sector hospitals in the State.

Counsels for the State Government and the Centre urged the court to grant them time to get the information from the authorities.

The judge adjourned the case for two weeks.