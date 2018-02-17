Madras HC allows Karti P Chidambaram to travel abroad, but with riders

Further, he should not close down any of his bank accounts. He should appear before the CBI as and when required, the bench added.

Chennai: The Madras high court has permitted Karti P. Chidambaram, son of former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram, to make his first trip to abroad between February 15 to 28 subject to certain conditions.

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose granted the permission on a miscellaneous petition filed by Karti Chidambaram.

In his petition, Karti Chidambaram sought to permit him to travel to the UK and France between February 15 and 28 and once again between March 20 and 31, 2018.

Permitting his first trip, the bench said, Karti Chidambaram should submit the details of his trip, places of visit to the CBI in advance.

Further, he should not close down any of his bank accounts. He should appear before the CBI as and when required, the bench added.

In so far as his second trip was concerned, the bench did not pass any orders as the main petition filed by Karti Chidambaram, challenging the Look Out Notice was posted for hearing on March 12.

The Bureau of Immigration had on June 16, 2017 issued a LOC on a request made by the CBI in connection with a FIR relating to a corruption case relating to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds when Karti Chidambaram’s father was the finance minister in 2007.