Vyapam scam: 150 more medicos in trouble

SC has directed to bar 150 more students from pursuing MBBS courses on similar ground.(Representational image)

Bhopal: The infamous Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh has robbed 150 more medicos of their MBBS degrees.

The Supreme Court which has recently ordered cancellation of degrees of 634 doctors for allegedly adopting unfair means to gain admission in various medical colleges in MP during 2008-12, has directed to bar 150 more students from pursuing MBBS courses on similar ground.

The apex court’s directive came following a clarification sought by Indore bench of the MP High Court, in the wake of a petition filed by 150 MBBS students seeking a stay on an order after the exposure of their alleged involvement in the admission scam.