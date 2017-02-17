Nation, Current Affairs

Vyapam scam: 150 more medicos in trouble

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 17, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2017, 2:32 am IST
The Supreme Court which has recently ordered cancellation of degrees of 634 doctors.
SC has directed to bar 150 more students from pursuing MBBS courses on similar ground.(Representational image)
 SC has directed to bar 150 more students from pursuing MBBS courses on similar ground.(Representational image)

Bhopal: The infamous Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh has robbed 150 more medicos of their MBBS degrees.

The Supreme Court which has recently ordered cancellation of degrees of 634 doctors for allegedly adopting unfair means to gain admission in various medical colleges in MP during 2008-12, has directed to bar 150 more students from pursuing MBBS courses on similar ground.

The apex court’s directive came following a clarification sought by Indore bench of the MP High Court, in the wake of a petition filed by 150 MBBS students seeking a stay on an order after the exposure of their alleged involvement in the admission scam.

Tags: supreme court of india
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Entertainment Gallery

Several B-Town stars were seen at the premiere of Taapse Paanu and Amit Sadh-starrer 'Running Shaadi' in Mumbai late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Madhavan, Ayushmann, others watch Taapsee-Amit's Running Shaadi
Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor interacted with kids affected with cancer as part of an initiative on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan spend time with cancer patients
Numerous stars were snapped arriving for Randhir Kapoor's birthday party held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kapoors and others celebrate Randhir Kapoor's 70th birthday bash
Several Bollywood stars were snapped by photographers at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay-Twinkle, Hrithik, Kareena, Arjun, others dole out fashion goals
Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen on the sets of the reality show 'The Voice India' to promote their upcoming film 'Rangoon' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid and Kangana are on a promotion spree for Rangoon
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt visited an orphanage in Mumbai on the occasion of Valentine's Day and had an enjoyable time with them. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia and Varun bring a smile to kids' faces on Valentine's Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anil Kumble heaps praise on Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

Anil Kumble lauded Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his leadership qualities. (Photo: AFP)
 

Delhi boy gets Rs 71 lakh placement offer from Uber

US-based cab aggregator Uber (Photo: PTI)
 

BCCI will be back where they belong very very soon: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri warned other cricket boards against taking advantage of BCCI's current mess. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pakistan President gets licence to drive in Islamabad

Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain. (Photo: PTI)
 

Barbers older than 60 shouldn't tonsure heads at TN temple: Madras HC

Palani Temple in Tamil nadu. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Vijender Singh to fight for second career title in April

Vijender Singh is presently the WBO Asia Pacific champion. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

National Green Tribunal seeks curbs on sand mining

sand mining

Quota clubbing worries IAS officers in Telangana

Muslim Community

We forced Telangana govt to issue GO 38: Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana govt to insist on clause in GST Act for consumers

Finance minister Etela Rajender

Stamp duty cut to lift Telangana realty from slump

Sources said that decrease in stamp duty and registration fee are being considered.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham